Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

Fire burning by Yakima Valley Mall, greenway considered under control
UNION GAP, Wash. — Emergency coordinators and fire leaders out of Yakima are aware of a fire burning near the greenway area of Valley Mall Blvd and Interstate 82. Although the optics might make it appear like danger is imminent, this situation is under control. According to Suncomm 911...
A Yakima non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in county
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod’s House executive director, Mark James. Rod’s House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima....
Ride one of the oldest running electric locomotives in the country Saturday, Yakima Valley Trolley celebrates its 100th birthday
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Trolley Association’s electric locomotive turned 100 years old this month, one of the oldest in the country that still runs. The non-profit invites people to check it out for free or donate to ride from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The...
Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. – Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She’ll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair’s history.
2 ways to see these colorful, whimsical hot air balloons in Prosser
The weekend weather looks promising for the flights in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is so attractive...
Dutch Bro’s hosts fundraiser to help Yakima Amateur Hockey Association fix broken ice machine
YAKIMA, Wash. – A broken part in the ice machine at the Yakima Ice Rink is affecting the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association’s (YAHA) ability to get back on the ice. Since repairs are expected to be pricey, Dutch Bro’s coffee is hosting a “Give Back Day” on October 1 to help them raise money.
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Yakima Health District confirms complaints, working on getting DTG Recycle odor fixed
YAKIMA -- Multiple neighbors and hikers have voiced their concerns about smells and possible water contaminated coming from the DTG Recycling Center. Today, KIMA confirmed with the Yakima Health District that these complaints are true and they've been doing studies to try to fix the issue. They say they're working...
Restaurant raised about 8,500 dollars to help Lucian Munguia’s parents who haven’t worked since his disappearance almost two weeks ago
SELAH, Wash. — Tailgaters Bar and Grill raised about 8,500 dollars from its bake sale and silent auction Thursday. His parents, many other family members and friends said they haven’t worked since Lucian Munguia’s disappearance. Lucian’s disappearance hit close to home for employees as his dad, Juan,...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Yakima Town Halls aim to educate community members and students
YAKIMA, Wash. – The 50th Anniversary series of Yakima Town Hall kicked off Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. Award-Winning Journalist and member of the Kennedy family Maria Shriver shared why she chose a career in journalism and what her life as a public figure has been like. Shriver said...
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
