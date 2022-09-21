Read full article on original website
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
GRAINS-Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather...
Ivory Coast snails seen as 'caviar' as deforestation curbs habitat
AZAGUIE, Ivory Coast, Sept 22 (Reuters) - As deforestation reduces the natural habitat of the giant African snail, entrepreneurs like Bernus Bleu are carving out a profitable niche market with farms for the delicacy whose slime is also in demand for cosmetics. Bleu has been breeding the molluscs and teaching...
Russia will maintain contact with U.N. about grain export deal -Tass
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will maintain contact with the United Nations about a deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports, but says concrete results are needed, Tass news agency cited a senior official as saying on Friday. It also cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying Russia had...
ASIA RICE-India rates near 1-1/2 year high as traders grapple with port logjams
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to raise rice prices. India rice buyers wait for prices to stabilise - exporter. Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's prices for rice exports were near a 1-1/2 year high this week as traders struggled with logjams at ports due to recent curbs on overseas shipment, while buyers hunted for cheaper supply from other hubs.
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices
HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's agriculture minister said on Thursday the country is not in a deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices. The two countries' agriculture ministries "have only conducted general cooperation activities," minister Le Minh Hoan said in a government statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
