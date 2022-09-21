Read full article on original website
India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2022/23 could jump 23% from a year earlier to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest in eight years, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is...
UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward revision for the crop in Russia. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw global wheat production rising to 792 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from...
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices
HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's agriculture minister said on Thursday the country is not in a deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices. The two countries' agriculture ministries "have only conducted general cooperation activities," minister Le Minh Hoan said in a government statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Indonesia's rising palm oil stocks to weigh on prices- analyst Fry
AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Palm oil stockpiles that have built in top producer Indonesia because of export restrictions imposed earlier this year could weigh on prices, leading analyst James Fry said on Thursday. "The oils market, led by palm as always, is wrestling with the indigestion caused by...
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Russia will maintain contact with U.N. about grain export deal -Tass
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will maintain contact with the United Nations about a deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports, but says concrete results are needed, Tass news agency cited a senior official as saying on Friday. It also cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying Russia had...
Malaysia's palm oil stocks could hit 3-1/2-year high as Indonesia boosts exports
AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks could rise to a 3-1/2-year high by the end of 2022 as exports are likely to take a hit from rival Indonesia waiving export levies to bring down stockpiles, a senior government official told Reuters. Indonesian producers are moving to...
UPDATE 2-Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus' profits rise as it navigates Ukraine crisis
Louis Dreyfus first-half net profit almost doubles to $662 mln. Higher prices, volumes boost results as Ukraine war jolts market. Group says Russia, Ukraine small part of global crop sourcing. (Adds details, bullets, link to report) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus Company...
3 Big Things Today, September 23, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Plummet in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures plunged in overnight trading as the value of the dollar continues its rise, making dollar-denominated goods more expensive for overseas buyers and leading to an exodus in other assets including commodities. The value of the dollar has...
USDA trade nominee would pair market opening with enforcement
Asia is brimming with opportunities to win lifelong consumers of U.S. food and ag exports, said President Biden’s nominee for USDA undersecretary for trade on Thursday. At a Senate nomination hearing, Alexis Taylor said her priorities would be opening foreign markets to U.S. goods and the diligent enforcement of the rules governing trade agreements.
Swiss to vote on Sunday on banning factory farming
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to ban factory farming in a referendum on whether the wealthy country's strict animal welfare laws need to be tightened yet further. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy wants to make protecting the dignity of farm...
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
GRAINS-U.S. futures in cautious range as Ukraine war escalation looms
(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures flitted between losses and gains in a narrow Asian trading range on Thursday, as traders digested concerns about Black Sea supplies and worries over a possible global recession dampening demand for commodities. The...
GRAINS-Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather...
GRAINS-Wheat reaches 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy eases
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip on macro concerns, but Ukraine war caps losses
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were under pressure in early Asian trading on Thursday as traders weighed concerns over global economic health after the Federal Reserve signalled more aggressive interest rate hikes this year. However, concerns about Black Sea supplies limited the losses, with traders...
