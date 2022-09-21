A-CC Elections Board sets date for special election in Commission District 2

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met last night, voting to set March 21 2023 as the date for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned in August.

The Board decision means voters in the redrawn District 2 will fill the seat, and that voters in the existing District 2 will remain unrepresented on the Commission through the end of the year.

Republicans in the Athens legislative delegation redraw the Commission district lines during this year’s redistricting session. District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link was, along with Tim Denson in District 5 and Russell Edwards in District 7, penciled out of an opportunity to run for reelection. Link has indicted an interest in seeking that seat the was vacated with Parker’s resignation.

