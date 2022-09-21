I grew up in a town very comically, very stereotypically called Gilbert, Arizona. Yes, Gilbert, like a farmer boy born and raised in Arkansas might be named. Most of the time, I found myself feeling very much on the outskirts of this majority Latter Day Saints town filled with white girls in blue poplin dresses and boys donning Bass Pro Shops hats who looked at me as if I were an alien from another planet. Unsurprisingly, being Black, visibly Muslim as a hijabi and in a place no one has ever seen the two together will draw stares — not the good kind.

