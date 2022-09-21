'It's pretty unbelievable': Summer of Sass expands in $3.7 million Provincetown house

PROVINCETOWN — Provincetown comedian and actor Kristen Becker started the nonprofit Summer of Sass in 2016 after hearing the story of Teddy, a gay teenager from her hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was graduating high school early due to bullying.

Becker was living in Provincetown at the time, but had just finished a tour that was certainly the first of its kind: a half-preaching, half-comedy show across the American south with the surprisingly progressive pastor Jay Bakker, son of right-wing televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Teddy's story got her thinking: what if queer youth across the country could come to Provincetown to work for a summer?

Donors gift house to Summer of Sass

The town is simultaneously an LGBTQ+ hub and in need of seasonal workers, two problems that could be solved by a program for young queer people, like Teddy, needing an escape from an intolerant hometown, the support a community like Provincetown can offer and a job.

"I started a GoFundMe and raised $2,500 the first year, and we were able to subsidize the travel and rent for three teenagers," Becker said of the organization's flagship 2017 summer season.

Fast forward five years, and Summer of Sass has expanded into a sprawling seven-bedroom antique Victorian home in Provincetown's east end, thanks to a private donation from a family who wished to remain anonymous.

"It’s pretty unbelievable," Becker said. "There were a lot of people who told me I couldn’t pull this off. There’s something really fulfilling to know something will live beyond yourself."

Location will lead to year-round programs for queer youth

Thanks to the purchase, Summer of Sass will extend beyond the tourist season, providing housing, resources and employment opportunities for queer youth in need all year.

The house, now operating as the bed-and-breakfast Stowaway, was put on the market in May. It was only a few weeks ago, however, this mystery family reached out to Becker with an interest in donating to the organization.

Becker brought six previous "sassers" to the meeting to share their experiences with the program.

The family was moved by their testimonies, and told Becker they would buy the home for Summer of Sass, no small donation in a town notorious for its tight real estate market.

Becker said she hopes the act of generosity will spur other wealth community members to donate to local organizations and be an example of an out-of-the-box solution to Provincetown's housing problems.

"I think it’s opening eyes," she said. "I’m incredibly proud we’re taking something that’s a weekly or B-and-B and turning it into year-round housing."

Exploring possibilities from seasonal housing to Airbnb lodging

The ideas for the house's uses are endless: it could be a place for full-time resident or seasonal workers, or part of it could function as a less expensive Airbnb specifically for LGBTQ+ youth, or maybe a spot where a queer kid living in Boston who wants to spend New Year's Eve in Provincetown but can't afford it, can stay for a weekend, Becker said.

Or maybe even all of the above.

"We are expanding on this idea of holding that space for that demographic, the most marginalized in even our community," she said. "We want to eventually do outreach across the country."

Summer of Sass takes control of the building in October of this year, and the two participants this year's cohort are invited to stay for the winter.

Eventually, Becker hopes to house 14 or 15 Sassers, but that day is still far in the future as she figures out full-time staffing options and general upkeep of the home.

"I'm hoping to open it up in February," she said. "I need a few months in there to figure everything out and see what it's like."

Until then, Becker's main focus is raising more money for the organization.

"We quadrupled our size, but along with that we've quadrupled what we need to provide," she said. "It feels weird to ask for more, but that's how you grow. We don't have a mortgage, but we have heating bills, electric bills, and want to eventually have stuff like community programming. This donation is huge, but it takes a village."

Becker said she hopes other organizers in Provincetown and beyond will see Summer of Sass' success and "just go for it."

"I’m not special, you know, I’m a comic, I’m not formally trained in nonprofits," she said. "I'm hoping to motivate the community into a recurring community support sort of thing, but anyone can do this. Just go for it."

To donate to Summer of Sass, visit their website: www.summerofsass.org.

Sarah Carlon can be reached at: scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twitter @sarcarlon

