ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

'It's pretty unbelievable': Summer of Sass expands in $3.7 million Provincetown house

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDTNd_0i3yscCt00

PROVINCETOWN — Provincetown comedian and actor Kristen Becker started the nonprofit Summer of Sass in 2016 after hearing the story of Teddy, a gay teenager from her hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was graduating high school early due to bullying.

Becker was living in Provincetown at the time, but had just finished a tour that was certainly the first of its kind: a half-preaching, half-comedy show across the American south with the surprisingly progressive pastor Jay Bakker, son of right-wing televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Teddy's story got her thinking: what if queer youth across the country could come to Provincetown to work for a summer?

Donors gift house to Summer of Sass

The town is simultaneously an LGBTQ+ hub and in need of seasonal workers, two problems that could be solved by a program for young queer people, like Teddy, needing an escape from an intolerant hometown, the support a community like Provincetown can offer and a job.

"I started a GoFundMe and raised $2,500 the first year, and we were able to subsidize the travel and rent for three teenagers," Becker said of the organization's flagship 2017 summer season.

Fast forward five years, and Summer of Sass has expanded into a sprawling seven-bedroom antique Victorian home in Provincetown's east end, thanks to a private donation from a family who wished to remain anonymous.

"It’s pretty unbelievable," Becker said. "There were a lot of people who told me I couldn’t pull this off. There’s something really fulfilling to know something will live beyond yourself."

Location will lead to year-round programs for queer youth

Thanks to the purchase, Summer of Sass will extend beyond the tourist season, providing housing, resources and employment opportunities for queer youth in need all year.

The house, now operating as the bed-and-breakfast Stowaway, was put on the market in May. It was only a few weeks ago, however, this mystery family reached out to Becker with an interest in donating to the organization.

Becker brought six previous "sassers" to the meeting to share their experiences with the program.

The family was moved by their testimonies, and told Becker they would buy the home for Summer of Sass, no small donation in a town notorious for its tight real estate market.

Becker said she hopes the act of generosity will spur other wealth community members to donate to local organizations and be an example of an out-of-the-box solution to Provincetown's housing problems.

"I think it’s opening eyes," she said. "I’m incredibly proud we’re taking something that’s a weekly or B-and-B and turning it into year-round housing."

Exploring possibilities from seasonal housing to Airbnb lodging

The ideas for the house's uses are endless: it could be a place for full-time resident or seasonal workers, or part of it could function as a less expensive Airbnb specifically for LGBTQ+ youth, or maybe a spot where a queer kid living in Boston who wants to spend New Year's Eve in Provincetown but can't afford it, can stay for a weekend, Becker said.

Or maybe even all of the above.

"We are expanding on this idea of holding that space for that demographic, the most marginalized in even our community," she said. "We want to eventually do outreach across the country."

Summer of Sass takes control of the building in October of this year, and the two participants this year's cohort are invited to stay for the winter.

Eventually, Becker hopes to house 14 or 15 Sassers, but that day is still far in the future as she figures out full-time staffing options and general upkeep of the home.

"I'm hoping to open it up in February," she said. "I need a few months in there to figure everything out and see what it's like."

Until then, Becker's main focus is raising more money for the organization.

"We quadrupled our size, but along with that we've quadrupled what we need to provide," she said. "It feels weird to ask for more, but that's how you grow. We don't have a mortgage, but we have heating bills, electric bills, and want to eventually have stuff like community programming. This donation is huge, but it takes a village."

Becker said she hopes other organizers in Provincetown and beyond will see Summer of Sass' success and "just go for it."

"I’m not special, you know, I’m a comic, I’m not formally trained in nonprofits," she said. "I'm hoping to motivate the community into a recurring community support sort of thing, but anyone can do this. Just go for it."

To donate to Summer of Sass, visit their website: www.summerofsass.org.

Sarah Carlon can be reached at: scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twitter @sarcarlon

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Entertainment
Provincetown, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Provincetown, MA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Massachusetts Society
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bakker
MassLive.com

Where will Boston’s new redwood trees end up? Officials offer clues

The Dawn Redwood tree is the symbol of the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain — at least according to Arboretum Director William Friedman. And now, 10 of those trees are heading to the care of the City of Boston, where officials will place them across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced while speaking at the arboretum. But where exactly the trees will end up is still up in the air, though officials offered some clues during a press conference.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Linus Realestate#American#Victorian
WCVB

Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
DENNIS, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy