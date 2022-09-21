Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Family of cinematographer killed on SCA film set files lawsuit against the University
The family of Peng Wang, a 29-year-old graduate student at Chapman University, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against USC and two of its students, Biangliang Li and Ting Su, after Wang’s death on set of a School of Cinematic Arts shoot in April. The family claims that a driver with proper training would have never inflicted such an erroneous accident.
Daily Trojan
Survey highlights divide in vaccine attitudes
A national survey of 1,790 college students was conducted over the summer on behalf of the American College Health Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, finding that while 85% of surveyed students were vaccinated with at least one dose — an even higher proportion than the general American population — attitudes on the coronavirus and other vaccinations remain deeply divided. Vaccine mandates and awareness of college student health centers strongly correlated with higher vaccine uptake, but Republican and conservative students were less likely to be vaccinated than their liberal and progressive peers.
Daily Trojan
USC Dining lacks dietary diversity
I grew up in a town very comically, very stereotypically called Gilbert, Arizona. Yes, Gilbert, like a farmer boy born and raised in Arkansas might be named. Most of the time, I found myself feeling very much on the outskirts of this majority Latter Day Saints town filled with white girls in blue poplin dresses and boys donning Bass Pro Shops hats who looked at me as if I were an alien from another planet. Unsurprisingly, being Black, visibly Muslim as a hijabi and in a place no one has ever seen the two together will draw stares — not the good kind.
Daily Trojan
USC hits the road to play Oregon State in a battle of unbeaten teams
After a dominant 45-17 win over Fresno State last Saturday, the Trojans are back on the road as they face 3-0 Oregon State on Saturday night. USC is 63-12-4 against Oregon State all time, with its last win against the Beavers coming in 2018. The last time the two teams played, it was a 45-27 victory for Oregon State, as the Beavers had 535 yards of total offense. Oregon State really hurt the Trojans on the ground with 322 yards rushing as a team. On Saturday, Oregon State’s red zone offense will be one of the biggest challenges facing the Trojans as the Beavers have scored touchdowns on all 14 red zone trips.
Daily Trojan
Offense bolstered by dynamic backfield
The Trojans’ deadly passing attack has been lauded all season, thanks to the versatility of junior wide receiver Jordan Addison and the dynamic play of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, whose poise and accuracy has led the Trojans to a 3-0 record with an offense averaging over 50 points per game.
