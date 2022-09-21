ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Buzzards Bay rotary traffic back up when bicycling safety lights are in effect?

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
BUZZARDS BAY — Cape motorists are reminded that the Belmont Circle makeover at the east end of the village will resume during the offseason and the project to make the rotary bicycle friendly will not be finished until September 2023.

There has been a construction hiatus during the heavy traffic periods of mid- to late-summer and there is more work to undertake, including aesthetics at the circle named for the late Cape Cod Canal financier.

The heavily travelled rotary is where traffic along Route 28, Route 25 and Main Street converge near the Bourne Bridge.

Upgrades include a pedestrian signal revamping, crosswalks and striping in the circle’s roadway among other features that will afford people on foot and two wheels more access and improved safety when moving through the rotary to and from the canal below Old Bridge Road.

Construction halted during busy summer season

The $6.7 million project is funded with state and federal money.

Selectmen have questioned the working of pedestrian safety signals installed in three locations, the duration of protected bicyclist crossings in the busy rotary and possible stir-crazy traffic backups on occasion.

“We don’t know about the backups yet,” Selectmen Chair Peter Meier said. “We need to contact the state (Department of Transportation) to determine that factor in the rotary improvements. They might be substantial. And learn how the lights will actually work.”

Project aimed to make rotary safer for cyclists, pedestrians

The bicycling aspects of negotiating the high-volume rotary were first advanced more than five years ago by the now-disbanded Bourne Transportation Committee. The project gained funding and work started two years ago at the foot of “Bourne’s Downtown.”

The idea was to provide the means for bicyclists to safely and sensibly traverse the rotary — en route from the canal on the north side up to the Bourne Bridge sidewalk, and the reverse course across the span, through the rotary to Old Bridge Road, Main Street and the waterway.

The circle is wider now. It includes sidewalks for pedestrians and crosswalks for bicyclists. When bicycling lights are operating, motoring backups could occur along the always busy Route 25 off ramp, Head of the Bay Road that services some of the densest neighborhoods in Buzzards Bay. Those include the village bypass, Main Street, Old Bridge Road, Scenic Highway’s west end and the Old Bourne Bridge Approach.

The Bourne Conservation Commission has extended the project’s order of conditions at MassDOT’s request for one year. Commission Chair Robert Gray said the environmental protection order was originally designed to protect the swampy wetland inside the circle’s east side, once thought to be “bottomless” in highway construction terms.

Circle could later be impacted by Bourne Bridge construction

Gray said the wetland empties through a culvert below the circle down gradient to a saltmarsh next to the property that was recently bought by Massachusetts Maritime Academy off Old Bridge Road, which in turn empties into the canal.

Belmont Circle was reconstructed by the state in the mid-1980s to accommodate the new Route 25 extension’s off and on-ramps just before the Bourne Bridge. The rotary became larger and more of a traffic-sorting oblong feature than a circle.

Conservation Commission Agent Stephanie Fitch said her office has not received details about how area roadways might be realigned as they pertain to the circle and plans for new Bourne Bridge construction. One commission member said that is likely seven years away.

Area wetlands have been flagged with that situation in mind to keep state and town delineations in sync.

CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer

One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Orange Line all shiny and new, but people say their ride still blew

Update: At 5:43, the T said a train with "a door problem" at Downtown Crossing meant 20-minute delays northbound. They did not say if it was the same train that had problems at Forest Hills. The MBTA reports northbound delays of ten minutes on the Orange Line northbound because they...
BOSTON, MA
