Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk

Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Introducing the First-Ever Minecraft Ice Cream

N!CK'S, a Swedish-style snacks and treats brand, is teaming up with Minecraft to debut a lineup of new branded ice cream based on the massively popular video gaming platform. The collaboration between the two means N!CK'S expertise in food science and flavor and Minecraft's iconic game elements will present to fans one-of-a-kind Minecraft flavors packaged as blocks within square containers, a crucial nod to the game's signature in-game blocks.
