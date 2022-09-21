Read full article on original website
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
ohmymag.co.uk
Krispy Kreme faces hefty fine after customer finds piece of metal inside doughnut
Food safety guidelines are very important to uphold, particularly when it comes to big food manufacturers whose foods are consumed by a huge number of people. Food safety and contamination risks have been brought to the fore once again with the recent case against Krispy Kreme. As reported by Leicestershire...
Thrillist
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
McDonald’s Reintroduces Classic Menu Item From the 80s
McDonald's Delivers Sweet Treat To Nostalgic Customers. Remembering the First Time McDonald's Introduced the Cheese DanishSportSuburban/Flickr. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's hard not to feel nostalgia if you can remember McDonald's in the 1980s.
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Chipotle Customer Hops Counter to Work Register After Food Takes Too Long
"The one in my town needs the help," commented another Chipotle customer. "Last week they done ALL walked out mid-rush."
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
Kellogg’s to release new cereal that is meant to be mixed with water
While some try to mix the cereal with water, it just isn’t the same. Luckily, Kellogg’s has come up with a way to end this misfortune by creating a cereal that is meant to be mixed with water.
11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days
Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....
Chipotle is cracking down on the viral '$3 burrito' hack by eliminating the ability to order one of its menu items online
Customers were able to use a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering a single taco.
I tried five store-bought french fries including Walmart and Target – and the winner may surprise you
FRENCH fries are a dime a dozen. The freezer section in grocery stores is filled with tons of brands to choose from - all around the same price point too. While it's not the most health-conscious choice, fries do make for an easy side or snack when you're feeling something fried.
Burger King is Testing a Seasoning That Worked Really Well for Bagels
In the course of five years, everything seasoning went from something found in New York bagel shops and deep within the aisles of Trader Joe's to a viral hit that every big food name is trying to get behind. McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in Canada have the everything bagel with butter...
Pizza Hut uses 'Italian taco' hack to mock Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza - as it returns after being sold out for months
"We see your Mexican Pizza, and raise you the Italian Taco," Pizza Hut tweeted this week after Taco Bell permanently brought back a fan favorite.
This Texas Roadhouse Butter Recipe Tastes Just Like the Real Thing and Only Has 6 Ingredients
Hold the steak, hold the loaded baked potato and hold the Cactus Blossom. The real reason we go to Texas Roadhouse is for their fresh rolls and creamy whipped Texas Roadhouse butter. Why Texas Roadhouse only serves four dinner rolls with their famous cinnamon honey butter is beyond us. It...
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
I've been using a food-waste app to snap up free food, including coffee-shop salads, cookies, and meat from grocery stores
Olio users also give away clothes, books, and homeware on the food-waste app. There's only one rule: everything must be free.
Food Beast
Introducing the First-Ever Minecraft Ice Cream
N!CK'S, a Swedish-style snacks and treats brand, is teaming up with Minecraft to debut a lineup of new branded ice cream based on the massively popular video gaming platform. The collaboration between the two means N!CK'S expertise in food science and flavor and Minecraft's iconic game elements will present to fans one-of-a-kind Minecraft flavors packaged as blocks within square containers, a crucial nod to the game's signature in-game blocks.
