If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO