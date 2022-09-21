Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit
A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
WVNT-TV
Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
WVNT-TV
GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
WVNT-TV
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
WVNT-TV
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule
The Big 12 and WVU released the 2022-23 Mountaineer men's basketball schedule
voiceofmotown.com
The Return of Jalen Bridges
This could be the wildest, most intense, most dramatic game in recent history in the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges, the prodigal son, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, who decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers and transfer to the Baylor Bears following last season, will return home to play as an opposing player for the very first time.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers to Wear Special Stickers on Helmets for WVU Children’s Hospital
There will be a special addition to West Virginia’s helmets in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech tonight, and it’s not just because it’s a big game on national television. The Mountaineers will be sporting a sticker to represent WVU’S children’s hospital throughout...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Virginia Tech
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hokies.
With WVU coaches on the scene, commit puts on a show
West Virginia running back commit Jordan Louie pulled off a double-double on Friday night, topping the century mark in both rushing and receiving in a 42-19 win for Meadowcreek (GA). Better yet? His future coaches were in the stands to enjoy the show. Early Friday, running backs coach Chad Scott...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
Prep Football: Princeton drops tight contest at Lord Botetourt
Daleville, Va. – Princeton dropped a close, competitive contest Friday against Virginia power Lord Botetourt, falling 28-27 on the road. Princeton receiver Dom Collins hauled in four passes for 137 yards, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 13 of 19 passes for 308 yards, connecting with five different receivers.
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic trials
Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” said Gov. Justice. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great […]
shorttrackscene.com
McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
timesvirginian.com
Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
Metro News
Dreams come true; new WVU Children’s Hospital ready for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
wvexplorer.com
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
