ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”

Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNT-TV

GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday’s 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
City
Daniels, WV
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Virginia Football
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WVNT-TV

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
voiceofmotown.com

The Return of Jalen Bridges

This could be the wildest, most intense, most dramatic game in recent history in the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges, the prodigal son, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, who decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers and transfer to the Baylor Bears following last season, will return home to play as an opposing player for the very first time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
247Sports

With WVU coaches on the scene, commit puts on a show

West Virginia running back commit Jordan Louie pulled off a double-double on Friday night, topping the century mark in both rushing and receiving in a 42-19 win for Meadowcreek (GA). Better yet? His future coaches were in the stands to enjoy the show. Early Friday, running backs coach Chad Scott...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hokies#The Towson Tigers
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton drops tight contest at Lord Botetourt

Daleville, Va. – Princeton dropped a close, competitive contest Friday against Virginia power Lord Botetourt, falling 28-27 on the road. Princeton receiver Dom Collins hauled in four passes for 137 yards, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 13 of 19 passes for 308 yards, connecting with five different receivers.
DALEVILLE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic trials

 Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.   “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” said Gov. Justice. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
shorttrackscene.com

McCarty fastest, 12 drivers sent to rear in Martinsville qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Bobby McCarty was fastest in qualifying on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway and will lead the first heat race to the green flag. McCarty’s 19.748 was a new track record for the Late Model Stock Cars at Martinsville Speedway. He beat out Chase Burrow, who also eclipsed the old track record and Mike Looney for the pole.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy