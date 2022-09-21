Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
News On 6
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators said this happened...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Authorities Respond After Crane Falls Into Downtown OKC Building
A crane fell into a downtown Oklahoma City building Saturday afternoon, prompting road closures but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. Crews were called to 100 W. Main Street, which is the future home of News 9. The crane weighs about 60 tons according to authorities, and it caused some...
News On 6
Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash
Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
Edmond PD: Motorcycle officer in critical condition following wreck
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in a automotive incident Friday afternoon.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Searching For Road Rage Suspect
Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for a man who repeatedly hit a 17-year-old boy in a fit of road rage. The assault happened Sunday near the area of Southeast 15th Street and Interstate 35. The boy told police he and the suspect were stopped at a red light when the suspect got out of his SUV, walked to the teen's vehicle, and assaulted the boy. The victim said the suspect hit his face about 10 times. The teen suffered a large cut on his bottom lip and a broken front tooth, according to the police report.
News On 6
Stabbing Suspect Injured In OKC Police Shooting Wednesday Night
Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night when officers said the suspect they were pursuing pulled out a weapon. Police said they were on the scene of a stabbing near Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue when they received another call that their suspect was now across the city near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.
News On 6
OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber
A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
News On 6
Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon. The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard. Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition. Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he...
KOCO
Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby
OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
