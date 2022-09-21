ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC

Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Respond After Crane Falls Into Downtown OKC Building

A crane fell into a downtown Oklahoma City building Saturday afternoon, prompting road closures but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. Crews were called to 100 W. Main Street, which is the future home of News 9. The crane weighs about 60 tons according to authorities, and it caused some...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash

Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Searching For Road Rage Suspect

Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for a man who repeatedly hit a 17-year-old boy in a fit of road rage. The assault happened Sunday near the area of Southeast 15th Street and Interstate 35. The boy told police he and the suspect were stopped at a red light when the suspect got out of his SUV, walked to the teen's vehicle, and assaulted the boy. The victim said the suspect hit his face about 10 times. The teen suffered a large cut on his bottom lip and a broken front tooth, according to the police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stabbing Suspect Injured In OKC Police Shooting Wednesday Night

Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night when officers said the suspect they were pursuing pulled out a weapon. Police said they were on the scene of a stabbing near Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue when they received another call that their suspect was now across the city near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber

A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby

OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK

