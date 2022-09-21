Jimmy Kimmel Torches 'Despicable Creep' Trump Over His Latest Feud

Jimmy Kimmel shredded former President Donald Trump over his reported anger at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Donald Trump is said to be in a very Trumpy feud with one of his celebrity impersonators,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said Tuesday. “You know how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis duped that plane full of Venezuelan families into flying to Martha’s Vineyard? Well, word is, Trump’s upset about that. Not because he cares about the people. He’s upset because he thinks DeSantis stole the idea from him.”

According to Rolling Stone, Trump was privately fuming last week over the Florida governor’s political stunt because he believed it was “my idea.”

“Can you imagine being such a despicable creep you’re mad at someone for being a despicable creep sooner than you?” Kimmel added. “It’s like taking credit for being the first guy to put pineapple on pizza.”

Watch below on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”: