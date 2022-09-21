Hall of Famer Gerald Cooke helps coach up Granville's line play

GRANVILLE ― Granville's lines are some of the biggest the Blue Aces have put on the field in recent years. But with their lack of experience, there was a bit of uncertainty in the air at Walter J. Hodges Stadium.

Suffice to say that the boys in the trenches have out-performed expectations during a 5-0 start, providing quarterback Tyler Ernsberger with good time to throw, being able to establish a running game, and fronting a starting defense that hasn't allowed more than a touchdown per game.

It doesn't hurt that coach Gerry Cooke has joined the staff. Coaching the defensive line while also helping coach Bill Sanders on the offensive wall, Cooke brings 45 years of experience, including time as head coach at Watkins Memorial, and he will be inducted into the Ohio Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year.

"Obviously, he has great experience, a passion to coach young people, and he's always putting in extra work to figure things out," coach Wes Schroeder said. "He's happy to help, wherever we need it. He set up our salute to the military night, and it was quite an event."

The players are enjoying learning from a Hall of Famer.

"He can draw on a lot of past experiences, and he pushes us a lot more than past coaches I've had," said senior guard-defensive lineman Quinn Tackett. "As far as experience and coaching, he's one of the best. He's a cool dude."

"He breaks down the film and gives us notes, which I've never had done," senior tackle-defensive lineman Nick Purdy said. "It's no plays off, but he always has our back."

Granville has seen steady progress up front on both sides of the ball, as it prepares to host Licking Heights (3-2) on Friday for Homecoming and its Licking County League-Buckeye Division opener. The kickoff has been moved back to 7:30 p.m.

"Honestly, I'm pretty surprised at how well we've been playing," said Tackett, the only full-time returning starter on the offensive line. "We were not real good against Whitehall, but then against Clear Fork, who was big and had a lot of experience, we held our own. Team chemistry is strong, we're fundamentally sound and the physicality has come. Ian Rutherford has done a great job at center."

"I knew Quinn, Brad (Schilling) and I would be solid, and I knew we would surprise people, but I was not sure how we would do against Clear Fork, and it surprised me," Purdy admitted. "It was kind of a turning point."

The offensive line features seniors Schilling (6-2, 230) at left tackle and Tackett (6-2, 240) at left guard, junior Rutherford (6-2, 270) at center, sophomore Jackson Pelzer (5-10, 220) at right guard and senior Purdy (6-3, 260) at right tackle. Tackett and Purdy also start on the defensive front, while Schilling rotates in with stellar sophomore Dylan Lane (6-1, 180) and senior Colin White (6-2, 190).

"None of our defensive line had played a Friday snap there in their career, so I'm proud of the progress they've made," Schroeder said. "They've gotten better each week, are hungry to learn and they work hard. When you work hard, you take your job and your role seriously. The offensive line has been a pleasant surprise, with their ability to work together, and they take pride in what they're doing."

The Blue Aces know what they're up against in Heights, coming off a big win against Newark Catholic. The Hornets have a shifty quarterback in Deuce Caldwell, several skill players and are huge up front. "They're big, athletic and a tough team to play," Tackett said. "That might be the best quarterback we've seen so far."

"We've known about Deuce for a long time, and we have to keep him in the pocket," Purdy said.

"That's the fastest I've ever seen them play, against Newark Catholic," Schroeder said. "Deuce is a great athlete, they're very big up front, and they have their schemes and do them well. We have to take away the big play, and make them earn it."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Instagram: @dfweidig