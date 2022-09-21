ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trade winds vanish starting Thursday

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyfp2_0i3yriXS00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Ship to Hawaii Expands Operations

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds#Vanish#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KHON2

Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy