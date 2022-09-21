Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
readthereporter.com
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
readthereporter.com
Carmel takes down Panthers, maintain winning streak
Carmel ran its win streak to four straight games on Friday, taking care of North Central 50-19 Friday at the Panthers’ field. The Panthers got an early score on the Greyhounds, but Carmel took over after that by scoring 30 straight points. Aydrian Caldwell got the ‘Hounds on the board by catching a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jack Kazmierczak.
readthereporter.com
Hall halts Avon’s advance, sends Fishers to victory
Fishers found itself trailing in the fourth quarter at Avon Friday night, but the Tigers’ JonAnthony Hall was there to save the day. The Orioles had just scored a touchdown to lead 17-14 with 10:29 to go in the game. On the kickoff, Hall caught the ball at the Fishers 10-yard line, and ran…all the way to the end zone. It was a 90-yard kickoff return, and it clinched the Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Tigers, by the score of 21-17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
readthereporter.com
Witness history as Millers play first Homecoming at new Beaver Stadium
History will be made tonight for the Noblesville High School football program: The Millers will have their first-ever Homecoming game at Beaver Stadium. Noblesville hosts Franklin Central tonight for its Homecoming contest, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Flashes will enter Beaver Stadium with a 2-3 record, the same mark the Millers have.
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic gives Trojans run for their money in tight conference play
Guerin Catholic came close to knocking off Bishop Chatard on Friday, before falling in a tough Circle City Conference game 31-30 at the Trojans’ field. The Golden Eagles led 17-10 at halftime. Jack Cherry had an outstanding first half, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Houze, then punching the ball in from the one-yard line.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Current Publishing
Westfield youth wins prestigious silver ball
Alexandra Grilliot is naturally driven. “I like playing tennis because I’m so competitive and I like working out,” Grilliot said. “Tennis is really fun for me.”. The Westfield Middle School seventh-grader and her doubles partner, Vibha Gogineni of Mason, Ohio, won five matches before losing to Hannah Ayrault, Atlanta, and Julia Seversen, Coto de Caza, Calif., 4-6, 6-1, 10-2 in the championship at the recent United States Tennis Association’s Girls 12s National Championships in Peachtree Corners, Ga.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan slams Taylor, continues winning streak
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan football team soared to its fifth straight win Friday night. The Blackhawks have been in rarified air over the past five weeks, and they added to their victory streak by beating Taylor 48-0 at Bud Wright Stadium. Sheridan scored its first three touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 23:. Eastern def. Clinton Central, 52-8. Western vs Lewis Cass, 28-6. Logansport def. Marion, 43-7. Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 49-9. North White, 33-16. Northwestern def. Tipton, 47-21. West Lafayette def. Benton Central,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
readthereporter.com
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
wrtv.com
Former Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Hankinson, who as head coach led the Indy Eleven to its first championship, has died after a battle with cancer, according to the team. In a statement on Twitter, the Indy Eleven said Hankinson always represented the club with class. Current Indy Eleven head coach Mark...
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022-23 Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball season. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
Comments / 0