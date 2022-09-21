Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students share their thoughts on new restaurants opening in the State College area
State College has a plethora of food options in the surrounding area — even with new restaurants and other shops popping up for students to try this fall. Some of these new restaurants include Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Crumbl Cookie and The Whale Tea. Students have their own opinions of what they think about these new locations.
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Happy Valley wind, rain unable to stop Penn State women’s soccer en route to upset of No. 4 Rutgers
State College, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful town, smack dab in the center of the Keystone State, that enjoys equally lovely weather — precipitation, wind and freezing chills. The temperature dipped as low as 50 F, which would be a godsend during the winter months, but was a cold reality...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football’s home clash versus Central Michigan
Penn State enjoyed a warm and sunny Alabama road trip in Week 3, but it will return home to a chillier climate for its Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan. According to AccuWeather, State College is currently predicted to have a high of 65 degrees with a partly cloudy sky that’ll have a 42% cloud cover.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with Indiana, Michigan at Rec Hall
The Big Ten gauntlet has begun and No. 9 Penn State heads into the signature part of the year undefeated. Penn State’s aggressive offense and stoic defense has created more national attention as the 11-0 Nittany Lions look to take care of business against Indiana and Michigan this weekend at Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve after mediocre 2021-22 season | Opinion
After finishing the 2021-22 season seven games below .500, Penn State enters this season with plenty of things to improve upon. Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in terms of total points scored and total points allowed last season. The team struggled...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer learning to play without key injured veteran forwards Liam Butts, Andrew Privett
Penn State, although performing well on the field, is down two key players. Seniors midfielder Andrew Privett and forward Liam Butts have missed match time recently due to injuries. Butts was hurt during the Nittany Lions’ match against Princeton, a game they ended up losing 2-1. Privett, on the other...
Digital Collegian
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke's 1st career tallies help Penn State women's hockey secure upset victory
Penn State’s preseason CHA Rookie of the Year is living up to expectations early in Hockey Valley. Despite a slow offensive start in the season opener, the Nittany Lions finished the first night of the campaign with a 4-1 win against Wisconsin, fueled by the play of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Week 4 tilt with Central Michigan
Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas. According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling earns commitment from U17 world bronze medalist for class of 2024
Penn State wrestling landed a class of 2024 commit who's seen international success on Friday. Just one week after Cael Sanderson’s squad landed class of 2023 standout AJ Fricchione, the Nittany Lions have earned the commitment of Zack Ryder, a U17 bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships. The...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football
Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces tipoff times, broadcast information for Penn State men's basketball's 2022-23 season
Basketball season is getting closer, and Penn State announced when and where you can catch all its games. The Nittany Lions announced most of their tipoff times and all of their broadcasting information for the 2022-23 season Thursday. The blue and white starts its campaign on Nov. 7 against Winthrop...
Digital Collegian
Analysis | Examining how Penn State men’s hockey’s newest skaters will affect returners’ play time
“Strength in numbers” is a saying that often reflects well upon any sports team, and Penn State appears to be taking that approach this season. The Nittany Lions’ roster has 28 players, seven of which are new to the team. With many returning mainstays, there’ll be plenty of...
Digital Collegian
Rivals come to town to kick off Big Ten play as Penn State field hockey looks to extend winning streak
It’s hate week in Happy Valley, as Penn State returns home for two marquee matchups against Big Ten rivals after a successful road trip. The Nittany Lions were away from University Park for an extended period of time, and after a gauntlet of a schedule, they were able to get out to the other side unscathed.
