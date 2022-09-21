ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units

Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian

Scouting Report | Central Michigan brings ‘different style’ of run game against Penn State football

Most people probably don’t expect a team like Central Michigan to possess the country’s leading rusher, but running back Lew Nichols III proved most people wrong in 2021. Nichols compiled 1,848 rushing yards on a whopping 341 carries. The Chippewas’ workhorse finished with 212 rushing yards and 42 rushing attempts more than the second-place finisher.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

