Nadiya Hussain’s baked feta with chilli, honey and thyme recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
“Baked with herbs and chilli, and served with a drizzle of honey, this feta is salty, sweet, spicy and herby,” says former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, “making for the most delicious warm dip that really does everything.”

Baked feta with chilli, honey and thyme

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

2 x 200g packets of feta cheese4 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for greasinga large sprig of fresh lemon thyme, leaves picked1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon chilli flakes200g salted crisp crackers, warmed in the ovenHoney, for drizzlingSlices of crusty bread, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Lightly grease a small roasting dish.

2. Put the feta cheese right into the dish and drizzle generously with the oil. Sprinkle over the thyme, oregano and chilli. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. For the last 5 minutes of baking, add the crackers to a tray and warm through.

3. Take the foil off the feta and drizzle over the honey. Get your warm crackers out and spread with the warm, salty, sweet, herby feta. Mop up that oil with warm crusty bread.

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.

