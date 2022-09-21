Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
What time is the Shakur Stevenson fight tonight?
Stevenson-Conceição will air Friday (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ fron Prudential Center – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. Shakur Stevenson is two days away from the ultimate homecoming. The WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine...
Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight who can beat boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk, trainer says
Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius in October and wants boxing's biggest bouts thereafter, vowing to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez Says Stevenson's Defense is on Another Level, Will Beat Conceicao
Former two-division champion Oscar Valdez was in Las Vegas last weekend to catch the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy bout. Canelo got off to a strong start and closed the books on the rivalry with a decisive unanimous decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena. After the fight, speculation began on who...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
“What a poor fool” – Oleksandr Usyk’s reaction to Joshua throwing his belts outside the ring
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he saw Anthony Joshua as just a “poor fool” after he threw two of his heavyweight titles out of the ring in their rematch on August 20th. Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) states that the former unified champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) reminded...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
UFC・
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin video: Yoel Romero sends Melvin Manhoef into retirement with brutal knockout
Yoel Romero ensured Melvin Manhoef will not get his happy ending. “The Soldier of God” scored a devastating third-round knockout of Manhoef on Friday in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After a measured first two rounds, Romero (15-6) upped...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hits Back at Jake Paul's Allegations: His Comments Will Be Dealt With Appropriately
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has fired back at the recent allegations from Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. During a recent interview, Paul made a serious allegation that veteran judge Glenn Feldman of the United States was being financially compensated by Matchroom. Paul fired off on some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley To Headline November 12 Show On ESPN+
Janibek Alimkhanuly will face another British contender in his first defense of the WBO middleweight title. BoxingScene.com has learned that the unbeaten Kazakhstan native and England’s Denzel Bentley have agreed to meet in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream November 12 from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas. Bentley is ranked 14th among the WBO’s 160-pound contenders, but Alimkhanuly isn’t required at this time to make a mandatory defense of a WBO belt he won when he demolished England’s Danny Dignum in the second round of their May 21 bout at Resorts World Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement
Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Boxing Scene
Robson Conceicao: I Should've Won Against Valdez; I'm Just A Champion Without A Crown
NEWARK, New Jersey – Robson Conceicao believes he did enough to take the WBC super featherweight title from Oscar Valdez a year ago in Tucson, Arizona. Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) officially lost a unanimous decision to Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs), who surrendered his WBC belt to Stevenson in his subsequent bout April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring tonight (25 September) for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two. The former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair box one another at the...
Boxing Scene
Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard
Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Gill-Martinez, Bregeon-Glowacki, Leon Bauer, Oscar Ahlin, More
As previously reported, EBU featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1) defends the title against veteran Kiko Martinez (43-11-2) on October 29 at the Wembley Arena in London on a Matchroom promotion. This is also an IBF eliminator, writes Espabox and if Martinez wins he might get a rematch against Josh Warrington, who stopped Martinez under controversial circumstances using his head more than his fists.
Boxing Scene
Bostan, Dixon, Sameer Claim Wins On Hughes-Galahad Undercard In Nottingham
Junaid Bostan was determined to not allow Anas Isarti to go the distance. It was was a race against the clock, but the 20-year-old junior middleweight remained a knockout every time out after scoring a sixth-round stoppage in their battle of unbeaten pro rookies. Bostan had Isarti in trouble along the ropes, forcing referee Kevin Parker to stop the contest at 2:38 of round six in their DAZN ‘Before The Bell’ preliminary undercard headliner Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing File Defamation Lawsuit Against Jake Paul
Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off as promotional rivals in the historic Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano superfight earlier this year. The two will now square off in a court of law. Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the outspoken Paul, claiming defamation in a complaint filed Friday...
LAW・
Boxing Scene
Usyk Says Fury is 'Afraid' to Fight Him for Undisputed; Plans to Fight Three More Times
Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury wants no part of him. The WBA, WBO, and IBF unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine called out Fury, the WBC titlist, to a full unification fight last month immediately after defeating Anthony Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury responded...
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan Forced To Withdraw From October 27 Return in Montreal
Montreal - Erik Bazinyan (28-0, 21 KOs), one of the featured fighters on the October 27 gala at the Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy, was forced to withdraw due to family obligations following the death of his father. The featured bouts will showcase Gatineau native Alexandre Gaumont (4-0,...
Comments / 0