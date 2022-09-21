PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she smashed out a man's windows during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh. A man told police Pamela Wright slammed into his car, threatened to kill him then broke his windows after he cut in front of her while getting off the highway near the Rivers Casino Thursday afternoon. Police said they found his car parked along Page Street with a broken windshield, a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the side. When police talked to Wright, she told them the man had blocked her car in and he was driving all over the road. Police said two kids were in the car with her after she'd picked them up from school. While Wright faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and careless driving, the man was also cited for several traffic violations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO