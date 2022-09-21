ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of Leishman Avenue and Rankin Street.One person has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.Police say one person has been taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they may be facing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
wtae.com

Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
wtae.com

11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of smashing man's windows during road rage incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she smashed out a man's windows during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh. A man told police Pamela Wright slammed into his car, threatened to kill him then broke his windows after he cut in front of her while getting off the highway near the Rivers Casino Thursday afternoon. Police said they found his car parked along Page Street with a broken windshield, a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the side. When police talked to Wright, she told them the man had blocked her car in and he was driving all over the road. Police said two kids were in the car with her after she'd picked them up from school. While Wright faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and careless driving, the man was also cited for several traffic violations. 
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Sept. 14 – Sept. 21

Police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle at Biomedical Science Tower 3. Investigation pending. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft where the victim’s credit card was used at The Bridge on Forbes. Pitt police reported a student left their laptop unattended at Schenley Plaza...
