Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
wtae.com
One person shot and killed and another injured in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was shot and killed in the Hill District Saturday afternoon and another was injured. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police and EMS responded to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue around 1:15 p.m. A man who had been shot was found lying in a doorway and...
Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested
RAW: Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and...
PSP searching for attempted murder suspect, victim flown to hospital
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting where the victim was flown to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.
Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa, state troopers looking for gunman
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa. State troopers are looking for the gunman. County dispatchers said officers and medics were sent to the 1100 block of Main Street at around 2:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived...
wtae.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Arnold
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of Leishman Avenue and Rankin Street.One person has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.Police say one person has been taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they may be facing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
1 person flown to hospital after multi-car crash in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple cars in Hempfield Township. According to our news partners at the Trib, first responders from four different fire companies assisted with the crash. The crash happened on Arona Road near the intersection...
Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH — An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as 57-year-old Anthony G. Talotta, from Monroeville. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Talotta became unresponsive at the jail on Sept. 20 and died...
wtae.com
Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
Man facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a minor at a restaurant
ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A Washington County man is being charged after police say he exposed himself at a family restaurant in Westmoreland County. Court documents say William McDowell went into Bill’s Golfland Restaurant to allegedly use the bathroom, but instead, the 73-year-old man set his sights on a 13-year-old girl.
Man arrested after incident in McKeesport involving child with a gun
MCKESSPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are investigating an incident involving a child with a gun. In an anonymous video sent to Channel 11, a home surveillance camera shows a little girl running outside and holding a gun in the air. Other children can be seen running away from the girl and screaming.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
wtae.com
11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
Woman accused of smashing man's windows during road rage incident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she smashed out a man's windows during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh. A man told police Pamela Wright slammed into his car, threatened to kill him then broke his windows after he cut in front of her while getting off the highway near the Rivers Casino Thursday afternoon. Police said they found his car parked along Page Street with a broken windshield, a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the side. When police talked to Wright, she told them the man had blocked her car in and he was driving all over the road. Police said two kids were in the car with her after she'd picked them up from school. While Wright faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and careless driving, the man was also cited for several traffic violations.
pinjnews.org
Hours before he died, the Allegheny County Jail released an incarcerated man with intellectual disability from custody
Anthony Talotta, 57, died Wednesday at UPMC Mercy Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail. Talotta, diagnosed with autism and intellectual disability, was rushed from the jail’s mental health unit. The jail released him from its custody hours before his death. Talotta...
Bar fight leads to Penn State's The Corner being shot up in New Kensington
Evidence markers show where nearly a dozen bullets struck the Seventh Street side of The Corner, Penn State’s entrepreneurial center in downtown New Kensington last Friday. Damage included a shattered window, marked by one of the the markers still on the building Thursday. New Kensington police did not respond...
Sources: Pittsburgh Police officer accused of rape by fellow officer fired
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer accused by another officer of raping her has now been fired. Target 11 has confirmed through multiple sources that the officer was terminated today. The officer had been under fire since last year when the officer who claimed she was sexually assaulted sent...
Pitt News
Police Blotter: Sept. 14 – Sept. 21
Police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle at Biomedical Science Tower 3. Investigation pending. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft where the victim’s credit card was used at The Bridge on Forbes. Pitt police reported a student left their laptop unattended at Schenley Plaza...
Police: Man accused of string of Pittsburgh robberies nabbed after riding stolen dirt bike
PITTSBURGH — An Aliquippa man wanted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in Pittsburgh was apprehended after being spotted driving a dirt bike illegally in North Versailles Monday. In addition to the original charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Michael Moffett, 33, was charged by North Versailles police...
