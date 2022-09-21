Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Trump claims he can’t be prosecuted for hoarding secret papers and claims Secret Service were watching over them
Donald Trump has claimed that he cannot be prosecuted for hoarding secret papers amid the ongoing criminal investigation into the former president’s Florida estate from where a tranche of documents were recovered last month. “You mentioned the word ‘prosecute’. I don’t... I don’t think this is prosecutable. Under the...
