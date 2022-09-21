Read full article on original website
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
Leanne Kiernan Injury Update
Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs. KDB...
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
Joško Gvardiol hints at potential winter transfer window activity
Chelsea’s already dramatic summer transfer window threatened to turn things up to 11 ... to the power of 11 in the final hours, with rumors of a supposed €90m bid for young Joško Gvardiol, the center back prince that was promised. Obviously, that idea didn’t really make...
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?
Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”
Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
Rumour Talk: A collection of September transfer links
Despite spending over $200 million on new signings in the summer transfer window, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is still looking to strengthen his squad. United had a difficult start to the season and lost their opening two games but have since turned things around, producing impressive performances in wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
Thiago Silva targets playing until the big 4-0
A little over two years ago, Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer as a temporary stopgap in Chelsea’s scheduled defensive rebuild, ready to close out his legendary career with one last major hurrah before retiring to the Brazilian league or some nice tropical beach somewhere. But as we...
Liverpool Fans Preparing UEFA Lawsuit Over Disastrous UCL Final
The 2022 Champions League Final was a nightmare for many of the supporters who showed up to see one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Negligence and incompetence by the organizers of the final, especially UEFA, European football’s governing body, made it impossible for many fans to make it into Stade de France before kickoff. Those who were stuck outside were bullied by police and local gangs.
Everton’s injury crisis deepens with latest setbacks
Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up. Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Kadeisha Buchanan is out of her comfort zone and enjoying the journey
In her first eighty-six minutes of WSL action, star center back signing Kadeisha Buchanan’s debut was an excellent showcase of her immense talent. The 26-year-old defender sported 93% pass accuracy (88/95), had the second most touches in the match (105), was 70% accurate with long distribution, 100% tackle success and won five out of seven ground duels and two out of three aerial duels — and then she conceded a penalty.
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
