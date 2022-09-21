Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up. Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO