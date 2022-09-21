ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction

You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
ARKANSAS STATE
Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
ARKANSAS STATE
New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Arkansas governor names Mark White to head Department of Human Services

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Aged fence laws pen in legal issues

Towns have rules for fencing determined through the city ordinances or different entities. Agriculture fence law vary on a state-by-state basis. Some fencing agriculture laws worked well more than 100 years ago, but in 2022 they are out of date. This can make navigating legal questions tricky in Arkansas and other states. This week, the National Agricultural Law Center held a webinar on fence laws and estray statutes.
ARKANSAS STATE
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
XNA may fly away from Highfill community

HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE

