Washington County, PA

District leaders awaiting results on suspected monkeypox case at Washington Park Elementary School

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Washington County elementary school is awaiting test results after a student is suspected of having monkeypox.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay says that a child was showing symptoms of monkeypox or another disease when they were in attendance at Washington Park Elementary School.

The school district is awaiting test results to determine the diagnosis, which Lammay says could take anywhere from 3 days to 2 weeks.

In the meantime, the district says it has sanitized all physical locations where the student was.

Any other students who have been identified as potential close contacts to the student have been notified by the district.

