On a new episode of The Personal Party Podcast, Jadakiss spoke about his experiences ghostwriting for Diddy and said he “really hated” doing it. “I really hated it. Puff, after giving him “[It’s All About] The Benjamins,” "Señorita," "Victory." ... A couple remixes—I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me,” he explained, as can be seen in the clip below. “I ain’t know how to morph. It ain’t like he a n***a that I knew my whole life that I can just scribe him how I think he should be.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO