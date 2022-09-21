Brentwood will swear in Capt. Tim Herbert on Sept. 28 to become city’s next chief of police

Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
Woman tries to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle in Berkeley: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her car earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street. Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of […]
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen fast food restaurant worker assaulted by customers irate over hair in food
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl is speaking out about being brutally attacked while working at a fast food restaurant in Antioch. She said the customers were irate over finding a hair in their food. Sierra, who gave only her first name, said she's traumatized by what happened and is...
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
2 men arrested in shooting at Pleasant Hill park
PLEASANT HILL -- Police arrested two 19-year-old men in a shooting earlier this month at a park in Pleasant Hill, the department announced Tuesday. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at about 10:55 p.m. at Pleasant Oaks Park on Santa Barbara Road. Police said a group of juveniles told officers at the scene they were shot at by two unknown persons who fled in a black sedan.Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene along with several bullets that hit buildings and vehicles, police said. No one was hurt.Investigators determined one of the suspects was Saul Jimenez of Antioch. After obtaining...
eastcountytoday.net
Pittsburg Police Say Man Shot in Leg After “Weed Deal” Gong Wrong
At approximately 5:30 pm Friday, the Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Buchanan near Highland Ranch Park. According to preliminary information, this appears to be a “weed deal” gone wrong according to sources. The incident began at the Somersville Towne Center...
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s Hoffmeister sentenced to probation for DUI
MARTINEZ, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Concord City Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister pled no contest Sept. 12 to a DUI charge stemming from a May arrest in Clayton. According to Ted Asregadoo of the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office, Hoffmeister was found guilty of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher (Vehicle Code 23152B). He said her BAC was 0.187.
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
eastcountytoday.net
Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year
WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
3 Children Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
According to the Antioch Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Antioch on Friday. The crash happened on the sidewalk near the corner of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
KTVU FOX 2
State must monitor Concord school that restrained students: settlement
CONCORD, Calif. - Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children's new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. "She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a...
