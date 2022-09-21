Brentwood will swear in Capt. Tim Herbert on Sept. 28 to become city’s next chief of police

PLEASANT HILL -- Police arrested two 19-year-old men in a shooting earlier this month at a park in Pleasant Hill, the department announced Tuesday. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at about 10:55 p.m. at Pleasant Oaks Park on Santa Barbara Road. Police said a group of juveniles told officers at the scene they were shot at by two unknown persons who fled in a black sedan.Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene along with several bullets that hit buildings and vehicles, police said. No one was hurt.Investigators determined one of the suspects was Saul Jimenez of Antioch. After obtaining...

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO