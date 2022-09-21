ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood will swear in Capt. Tim Herbert on Sept. 28 to become city’s next chief of police

By Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Herbert
CBS San Francisco

2 men arrested in shooting at Pleasant Hill park

PLEASANT HILL -- Police arrested two 19-year-old men in a shooting earlier this month at a park in Pleasant Hill, the department announced Tuesday. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at about 10:55 p.m. at Pleasant Oaks Park on Santa Barbara Road. Police said a group of juveniles told officers at the scene they were shot at by two unknown persons who fled in a black sedan.Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene along with several bullets that hit buildings and vehicles, police said. No one was hurt.Investigators determined one of the suspects was Saul Jimenez of Antioch. After obtaining...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg Police Say Man Shot in Leg After “Weed Deal” Gong Wrong

At approximately 5:30 pm Friday, the Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Buchanan near Highland Ranch Park. According to preliminary information, this appears to be a “weed deal” gone wrong according to sources. The incident began at the Somersville Towne Center...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Chief Of Police#Recruiting#Brentwood Police Capt#Criminal Justice#Organizational Behavior#Post
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord’s Hoffmeister sentenced to probation for DUI

MARTINEZ, CA (Sept. 19, 2022) — Concord City Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister pled no contest Sept. 12 to a DUI charge stemming from a May arrest in Clayton. According to Ted Asregadoo of the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office, Hoffmeister was found guilty of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher (Vehicle Code 23152B). He said her BAC was 0.187.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
eastcountytoday.net

Two Educators Named Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year

WALNUT CREEK, CA—County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey announced that teachers Chavonta Edington of Diablo Vista Middle School (San Ramon Valley Unified School District) and Natasha Paul of Mt. Diablo High School (Mt. Diablo Unified School District) were named the 2022-2023 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year. The...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy