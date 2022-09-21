The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO