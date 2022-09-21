Read full article on original website
Related
Investors Fleeing Company That Plans To Merge With Trump's Truth Social, Take It Public
Digital World Acquisition Corp. loses $139 million in investment commitments in the latest trouble for Trump's social media platform, according to an SEC filing.
financemagnates.com
Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands
Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
financemagnates.com
DeFinity Enhances Custody Service with Custodiex and Crculus Integration
DeFinity Market, which offers an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace, announced on Friday the strengthening of its execution ecosystem with the integration of Custodiex and Crculus, which are cold storage and infrastructure provider, respectively. "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite...
financemagnates.com
OANDA Joins Forces with Paxos to Develop Crypto Trading Ecosystem
The partnership will allow the US-based clients of OANDA to gain exposure to crypto assets. Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Multi-asset financial trading services provider, OANDA has recently developed a partnership with Paxos. The details shared by the company in an official press release show that its US-based clients will be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through the recently developed collaboration with Paxos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financemagnates.com
Meta 1 Network: The Future of Visualization in Web3
The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.
Comments / 0