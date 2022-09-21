ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands

Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

DeFinity Enhances Custody Service with Custodiex and Crculus Integration

DeFinity Market, which offers an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace, announced on Friday the strengthening of its execution ecosystem with the integration of Custodiex and Crculus, which are cold storage and infrastructure provider, respectively. "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

OANDA Joins Forces with Paxos to Develop Crypto Trading Ecosystem

The partnership will allow the US-based clients of OANDA to gain exposure to crypto assets. Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Multi-asset financial trading services provider, OANDA has recently developed a partnership with Paxos. The details shared by the company in an official press release show that its US-based clients will be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through the recently developed collaboration with Paxos.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Canadian#Score Priority#Lime Financial
financemagnates.com

Meta 1 Network: The Future of Visualization in Web3

The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy