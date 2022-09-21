Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
Gamespot
Project Winter Gets Content Update With Graphics Overhaul, Price Permanently Lowered
Project Winter gives players a great way to never trust their friends again, placing traitors among a group of survivors who just want to, well, survive. Starting today, traitors will have even more tools at their disposal to make survivors' lives hell, and the game is getting a new low price to celebrate.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals: Save On Game Pass, Consoles, Elite Controllers, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S are great consoles for gamers on a budget thanks to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program and frequent deals for many of its games, including recently released titles. If you're looking to add to your game library, there are a bunch of discounts on first-party exclusives and multi-platform blockbusters at major retailers. Some of these deals give you the chance to pick up games for the lowest prices yet this year.
Gamespot
All The Free Games For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Look At This Custom Deathloop Xbox Series X Console
To promote the recent launch of Deathloop on Xbox, Microsoft created a custom Xbox Series X themed around the time loop game. The snazzy-looking console features characters and art from the game, with a matching controller that carries some of the same color accents and details. The custom console isn't...
Gamespot
This Week's Free Games At Epic Are Great And Available Now
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Gamespot
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel Comes With Cool Accessibility Features
Logitech unveiled a new steering wheel during its livestream event, a piece of kit aimed at serious racing game fans and packing some impressive specs. A small LED display, force feedback, and low-latency response are all great features to have in an enthusiast kit, but it's the modular design that makes the steering wheel not only that much more customizable but also more accessible to people with disabilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
New Windows 11 update rolling out now – here’s what’s new
Microsoft rolled out the first major Windows 11 update. The Windows 11 2022 Update, as it’s imaginatively called, brings some excellent productivity and gaming features. On top of that, users are getting some new security and accessibility tools that help improve their experience across the board. Once you’ve updated,...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Vera 2.0 Story Trailer Teases New Enemies And Playable Characters
Tower of Fantasy, the free-to-play gacha MMORPG that released in August, is set to receive its first major expansion later this Fall. A new story trailer highlights some of the dangerous new enemy types players will face, as well as some of the new unlockable characters players can use to take them down.
Gamespot
CoD: MW2 Beta Offers A Lukewarm Glimpse Of Its Multiplayer AI In Ground War Invasion
The second weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this final test period brings PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players together to battle across the maps and modes from the first PlayStation-exclusive weekend, but it also includes the new addition of Ground War.
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
hypebeast.com
Logitech's G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Device Features Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play
Xbox and Logitech have teamed up for a new handheld gaming platform called the G CLOUD. Equipped to handle Xbox Cloud Gaming and also able to tap into Xbox Remote Play, the G CLOUD was made to carve out a niche in the increasingly crowded handheld gaming market, going up against other on-the-go consoles like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch Lite.
The Verge
Has the Windows 11 2022 Update made your gaming PC stutter?
Nvidia GPU owners have been complaining of stuttering and poor frame rates with the latest Windows 11 update, but thankfully there’s a fix. Nvidia has identified an issue with its GeForce Experience overlay and the Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2). A fix is available in beta from Nvidia’s website.
reviewed.com
5 benefits of gaming on a big screen TV
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The last few years have seen significant improvements in TVs, all while overall prices continue to come down. Landing a massive screen that once cost many thousands of dollars can now regularly be found for under $2,000 or even $1,000.
Gamespot
Respawn Calls For End To Harassment Of Apex Legends Devs
Bugs, imbalanced gameplay mechanics, and other issues can be frustrating, but according to Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, some players have taken the issues too far, sending personal attack to individual developers on social media. Respawn tweeted about the harassment this evening, stating, "We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed."
Gamespot
Don't Expect GPU Prices To Go Down, Nvidia Boss Says
Nvidia graphics cards have been a serious investment for PC gamers, and with the reveal of the new (and expensive) RTX 40-series GPUs, don't expect prices to come down for the latest gaming hardware. Speaking to Digital Trends, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was asked about the pricing of the graphics...
Gamespot
Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature A Rewritten Story For "Modern-Day" Audiences
The upcoming Splinter Cell remake will feature a rewritten story, as Ubisoft is looking to update the game and make it more relevant to a "modern-day audience." In a job listing that was spotted by PSU, Ubisoft is looking to hire a scriptwriter who can faithfully update the original game's story. "Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience," the advertisement reads. "We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Comments / 0