readthereporter.com
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
readthereporter.com
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
readthereporter.com
Carmel takes down Panthers, maintain winning streak
Carmel ran its win streak to four straight games on Friday, taking care of North Central 50-19 Friday at the Panthers’ field. The Panthers got an early score on the Greyhounds, but Carmel took over after that by scoring 30 straight points. Aydrian Caldwell got the ‘Hounds on the board by catching a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jack Kazmierczak.
readthereporter.com
Hall halts Avon’s advance, sends Fishers to victory
Fishers found itself trailing in the fourth quarter at Avon Friday night, but the Tigers’ JonAnthony Hall was there to save the day. The Orioles had just scored a touchdown to lead 17-14 with 10:29 to go in the game. On the kickoff, Hall caught the ball at the Fishers 10-yard line, and ran…all the way to the end zone. It was a 90-yard kickoff return, and it clinched the Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Tigers, by the score of 21-17.
IUPUI volleyball signs 7-year-old
The IUPUI Jaguars volleyball team gained a unique new player Friday when they “signed” 7-year-old Zoe White.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
readthereporter.com
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
readthereporter.com
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic gives Trojans run for their money in tight conference play
Guerin Catholic came close to knocking off Bishop Chatard on Friday, before falling in a tough Circle City Conference game 31-30 at the Trojans’ field. The Golden Eagles led 17-10 at halftime. Jack Cherry had an outstanding first half, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Houze, then punching the ball in from the one-yard line.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan slams Taylor, continues winning streak
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan football team soared to its fifth straight win Friday night. The Blackhawks have been in rarified air over the past five weeks, and they added to their victory streak by beating Taylor 48-0 at Bud Wright Stadium. Sheridan scored its first three touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back.
readthereporter.com
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
readthereporter.com
CCHA expands Fishers office
Church Church Hittle + Antrim (CCHA), Hamilton County’s oldest law firm, is expanding its Fishers location to serve a growing client base. The Fishers location at 10765 N. Lantern Road first opened in 2008. This expansion more than doubles the previous CCHA Fishers’ footprint with newly renovated office space and client meeting rooms.
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana welcomes high-scoring transfers to pair with familiar faces for 2022-23 season
As Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren enters her 10th year in Bloomington and is coming off two of the most successful years in program history, she looks to take another step forward with a strong group of returnees along with four new freshmen and three transfers. “We...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
readthereporter.com
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
readthereporter.com
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
