Fishers found itself trailing in the fourth quarter at Avon Friday night, but the Tigers’ JonAnthony Hall was there to save the day. The Orioles had just scored a touchdown to lead 17-14 with 10:29 to go in the game. On the kickoff, Hall caught the ball at the Fishers 10-yard line, and ran…all the way to the end zone. It was a 90-yard kickoff return, and it clinched the Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Tigers, by the score of 21-17.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO