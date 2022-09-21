Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/23
Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/22. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Heartland Sports at 6...
KFVS12
Heartland Football Friday preview 9/23
For the 100th time in both school's history, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will face off in high school football. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/21. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Heartland...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff faces Sikeston for 100th time
Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!. Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will face-off in a football game for the 100th time.
KFVS12
Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level. “It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”. Students at Franklin Elementary learned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus. They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public,...
KFVS12
Praise the Lard BBQ Cookoff begins today in Murphysboro
Contour Aviation will begin to offer flights from Cape Girardeau to Nashville on October 18. Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/12. Arrest made in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza place. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT. |. A man was charged in connection with...
KFVS12
2022 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off
Van Ikner and Chastity Mays, with Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, share what to expect at Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale on Saturday, Sept. 24. We're going on a walking tour ahead of the Fall Open House in Uptown Jackson with Janna Clifton. Sikeston This Week 9/21/22. Updated: 21...
KFVS12
SIH fighting nursing shortage
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A shortage of workers in the medical field has a healthcare system in the Heartland taking action. According to Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), they are battling a nursing shortage that started during the pandemic. SIH says the need for nurses continues to be very high right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show headlines 9/22
Praise the Lard BBQ Cookoff begins Thursday in Murphysboro. The Shipyard Music Festival takes place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Van Ikner and Chastity Mays, with Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, share what to expect at Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale on Saturday, Sept. 24. 2022 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off.
KFVS12
Nurse hiring event in Carbondale
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A 2-hour...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22. The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria. It is reported that the break is in the central...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets feat. Yeti 9/23
You can adopt Dylan from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Walden at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Heather and Humphrey at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Honey on 9/9. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.
In an effort to combat the nursing shortage, a nurse hiring event was held in Carbondale. Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports. The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 6...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau working to revamp southern area
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is working to make improvements to the area by adding two new parks in the south. It’s part of an effort to give the community a more enjoyable experience. ”We are very excited,” said City Parks Director Doug Gannon....
KFVS12
Carbondale police to host open house
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
KFVS12
Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co.
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Charleston man is sentenced...
KFVS12
Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Passengers may start booking flights on Contour Aviation. It’s the new airline service selected to serve Cape Girardeau. ”We’re super excited this has been a long process,” said Amos. Airport Manager Katrina Amos says the search for a new airline service started...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports
In an effort to combat the nursing shortage, a nurse hiring event was held in Carbondale. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. Updated: 7 hours...
KFVS12
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland...
Comments / 0