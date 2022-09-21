Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
KITV.com
Stolen Stuff Hawaii's founder discusses importance of the social media group in fighting crime
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Anti-crime social media group Stolen Stuff Hawaii has more than 160,000 members on Facebook alone. The group helps police in their efforts to fight crime.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
bigislandvideonews.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Kona Identified By Police
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway on September 2 have been identified as those of a missing Kona man. UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23) Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found earlier this month on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
bigislandvideonews.com
Stabbing At Kona’s Hale Halawai Park Under Investigation
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are seeking information - and a suspect - after a stabbing occurred in the area fronting the Hale Halawai pavilion on Saturday, September 10. A verbal dispute reportedly led to the stabbing of a man in the area fronting the Hale Halawai pavilion in Kona on Saturday, September 10th. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state is confident red light cameras are legal. They’ll likely face legal challenges anyway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several lawyers say they expect to file legal challenges to the state’s new red light safety camera program. But Hawaii officials say similar programs have been upheld by courts in other states. The new red light safety cameras will take photos of vehicle license plates and...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona
Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
Big Island police seek witnesses to stabbing incident
The victim told police that the suspect had a dark colored backpack and was last seen walking on Aliʻi Drive.
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless In Hawaii
HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
mauinow.com
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui
Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
Comments / 2