Hawaii State

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents

Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
Skeletal Remains Found In Kona Identified By Police

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway on September 2 have been identified as those of a missing Kona man. UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23) Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found earlier this month on...
Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
Stabbing At Kona’s Hale Halawai Park Under Investigation

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are seeking information - and a suspect - after a stabbing occurred in the area fronting the Hale Halawai pavilion on Saturday, September 10. A verbal dispute reportedly led to the stabbing of a man in the area fronting the Hale Halawai pavilion in Kona on Saturday, September 10th. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.
Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona

Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
Homeless In Hawaii

HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
