Accelerating the Speed of Light, euNetworks Deploys a New 45km Ultra Low Latency Route to Basildon Including 14km of Lumenisity® CoreSmart® Hollowcore Fibre Cable

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed a new ultra low latency route between Basildon and London in the UK that connects the ICE data centre to Interxion LON1 & 2: A Digital Realty Company, and onwards to Slough. These are critical locations for financial markets.

Paula Cogan, President euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)

The new route is over 45km long and includes 14km of ultra low latency CoreSmart® cable. Lumenisity® Limited (“Lumenisity”) supplied the award-winning CoreSmart cable, which is based on NANF® hollowcore technology to enable transmission over long distances and is compatible with regular single mode fibre – both major constraints on other hollowcore fibre architectures. The route is the longest commercial deployment of hollowcore fibre technology to date and its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers. It is also the first commercial construction of a long distance hybrid route of hollowcore fibre and regular single mode fibre.

Offering euNetworks’ dedicated network platform euTrade, at bandwidths between 1G and 10G, this hybrid route is 10% faster than an equivalent all single mode fibre cable. It’s the third deployment for euNetworks following successful deliveries of the first hollowcore fibre based commercial route in April 2021 and the second in March earlier this year.

“We have successfully delivered increasingly longer deployments of hollowcore fibre in our network, becoming the first fibre provider in the world to utilise the benefits of this new fibre technology in commercial markets,” said Paula Cogan, President of euNetworks. “From the initial 1km pilot, the teams have gone on to deploy hollowcore cable lengths of 7km and 14km on our network, as well as successfully blending hollowcore fibre with regular single mode fibre on this latest route. We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes with Lumenisity in the coming quarters. Leading the market in fibre-based ultra low latency services throughout Europe remains a key focus for euNetworks.”

“We are pleased to partner with euNetworks again, successfully deploying this new route and achieving this hollowcore cable link length”, said Tony Pearson, VP Sales & Marketing at Lumenisity. “We are excited to reach this milestone with euNetworks, and will continue to deliver a unique cable solution offering longer reach and lower latency for their customers.”

Data travels 50% faster in hollowcore cable, reducing latency by 33%, and providing a round trip saving of 3μs (three microseconds) per kilometre. These latency savings are hugely significant in financial trading applications. They can also be scaled to increase the separation of data centres by 50%, whilst maintaining the latency envelope, more than doubling the area of land in which these data centres can be located.

euNetworks’ euTrade solution is a dedicated network platform supporting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community. The company continues to optimise routes between all the key trading exchanges in Europe, and is supporting major exchange moves this year. This focus ensures delivery of the shortest paths and lowest latencies available in the market.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 480 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Lumenisity ® Limited

Lumenisity is an established independent company originally spun out from the world-renowned Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) at the University of Southampton. Formed in 2017 to commercialise breakthroughs in the development of hollowcore optical fibre at the ORC, the company has built a team of industry leaders and experts to realise their goal to be the world’s premier high-performance hollowcore fibre optic cable solutions provider offering their customers reliable, deployable, low latency and high bandwidth connections that unlock new capabilities in communication networks. Lumenisity®, NANF® and Coresmart® are registered trademarks of Lumenisity Limited.

Visit our website at: www.lumenisity.com and visit the team on booth 369 at the ECOC 2022 Exhibition in Basel (19th – 21st September) to find out more about our hollowcore cable solutions.

CONTACT: euNetworks contact:

Hannah Britt| Senior Director, Marketing & IR|euNetworks

5 Churchill Place|London E14 5HU

hannah.britt@eunetworks.comemail|+44 7717 896 446 mobile

Lumenisity® contact: hollowcore@lumenisity.com

