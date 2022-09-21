Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC.

Claudia has over 20 years’ experience within Citco, spanning senior roles in client service, accounting and business development. She has also been a member of Citco Fund Service’s Management Team for over five years – and will be supported across North America, Europe and Asia by a range of executives. As Citco’s Head of Business Development from 2017, and Head of Client Service Management from 2014-16, she has broad experience within alternatives, and was also named one of the 50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds in 2019.

Her remit includes attuning Citco’s wide-ranging plans to become the ‘next generation asset-servicer’ to PE and PC specifically by better understanding client journeys, creating a more consultative service model, and creating more digitized, technology-enabled platforms to support PE and PC managers. In the coming years, she plans to further data integration between Citco and its PE and PC clients, while helping to provide tools that increase collaboration between managers, lawyers, accountants and investors.

Jay Peller, Head of Fund Services at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Claudia Bertolino to this key positon within our business. Claudia’s talent and dedication to our company made her the clear choice for this role, and we have full confidence she will succeed in creating operational efficiencies and further progressing our PE and PC business as she has done with client service, business development and ESG in what has been an impressive 20-year career within Citco – at a key time for alternatives.”

Claudia Bertolino, Head of Private Equity and Private Credit at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: “This is such a valuable growth period for private equity and private credit as they become increasingly cemented in investors’ portfolios. Our business has grown exponentially since the Covid pandemic further showed we are our clients’ foundation for growth, but there is more to do in terms of streamlining our client experience and creating a technology-first proposition. The need for automation and cybersecurity is paramount as more clients adopt data-driven workflows. Structured data exchange is the future, and I couldn’t be more proud to be at the forefront of this evolution within private markets asset-servicing.”

About the Citco group of companies (Citco)

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $1.8 trillion in assets under administration and 9,800 staff deployed across 36 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services companies offer a full suite of middle office and back-office services including treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset servicing industry.

