ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3YXO_0i3yjkRs00

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/

Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)

Claudia has over 20 years’ experience within Citco, spanning senior roles in client service, accounting and business development. She has also been a member of Citco Fund Service’s Management Team for over five years – and will be supported across North America, Europe and Asia by a range of executives. As Citco’s Head of Business Development from 2017, and Head of Client Service Management from 2014-16, she has broad experience within alternatives, and was also named one of the 50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds in 2019.

Her remit includes attuning Citco’s wide-ranging plans to become the ‘next generation asset-servicer’ to PE and PC specifically by better understanding client journeys, creating a more consultative service model, and creating more digitized, technology-enabled platforms to support PE and PC managers. In the coming years, she plans to further data integration between Citco and its PE and PC clients, while helping to provide tools that increase collaboration between managers, lawyers, accountants and investors.

Jay Peller, Head of Fund Services at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Claudia Bertolino to this key positon within our business. Claudia’s talent and dedication to our company made her the clear choice for this role, and we have full confidence she will succeed in creating operational efficiencies and further progressing our PE and PC business as she has done with client service, business development and ESG in what has been an impressive 20-year career within Citco – at a key time for alternatives.”

Claudia Bertolino, Head of Private Equity and Private Credit at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc., said: “This is such a valuable growth period for private equity and private credit as they become increasingly cemented in investors’ portfolios. Our business has grown exponentially since the Covid pandemic further showed we are our clients’ foundation for growth, but there is more to do in terms of streamlining our client experience and creating a technology-first proposition. The need for automation and cybersecurity is paramount as more clients adopt data-driven workflows. Structured data exchange is the future, and I couldn’t be more proud to be at the forefront of this evolution within private markets asset-servicing.”

About the Citco group of companies (Citco)

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $1.8 trillion in assets under administration and 9,800 staff deployed across 36 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services companies offer a full suite of middle office and back-office services including treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset servicing industry.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts and interview requests:

citco@instinctif.com

Nick Corrin / Emma Baxter at Instinctif Partners

+44 (0) 20 7457 2057 / +44 (0) 207 457 2868

KEYWORD: NEW YORK EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Citco

PUB: 09/21/2022 04:05 AM/DISC: 09/21/2022 04:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data

When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Credit#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#New York London#Citco Fund Service#Management Team
TechCrunch

In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world

Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market

Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund

The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data

Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals

(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

On Deck tried to do it all. Now, it’s trying to do less, better

“Now that we are a leaner company with a focused mandate, it makes sense to return to our origins and operate as we had been for much of our history,” an On Deck spokesperson said via email. “Erik will remain deeply involved in On Deck, just as he has been since our beginnings.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy