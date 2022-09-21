ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit

AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
York shooting leaves one injured

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 600 block of E. Market Street in York. According to York County 911 Dispatch, one person was injured and has been transported to the...
Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisburg 7-Eleven

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Swatara Township. It happened around 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of Derry St., according to Swatara Township Police. Investigators say two male suspects entered the store,...
Man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man has died at WellSpan York Hospital after crashing a motorcycle that he was operating on Sept. 22 in Lower Chanceford Township. According to the York County Coroner's Office, at 3:57 p.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle as he was headed southbound on Woodbine Road. He was then thrown from the bike and was found by a driver who was passing the scene.
Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl. In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area. The York County...
