3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
Lebanon County man threatened to kill two with Samauri sword: police
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County man was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill two with a sword. Richard Gomez, 51, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Thursday, Sept. 8. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at an apartment on...
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
Man charged with killing Lindy Sue Biechler faces preliminary hearing
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A 68-year-old Lancaster man who has been charged with the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler nearly 47 years after she was found dead in her Millersville-area apartment, faced a preliminary hearing on Thursday. David Sinopoli, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, has been charged with...
Gettysburg man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Gettysburg man was sentenced to 60 months in jail for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse. Samson Yohe, 30, will additionally face three years of supervised release for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and an explosive. He was also ordered to pay $280 in restitution.
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
After recent arrests, West York police share message with residents: 'Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated'
WEST YORK, Pa. — The West York Police Department issued a message to residents Thursday after a recent firearms-related arrest:. Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated in the borough, Chief Matt Millsaps wrote on the department's Facebook page. Millsaps' message came days after two suspects were arrested and charged...
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter in Black motorist's death
PHILADELPHIA — A white Philadelphia police officer was convicted Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist shot six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. told jurors he feared for his life when he...
York shooting leaves one injured
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 600 block of E. Market Street in York. According to York County 911 Dispatch, one person was injured and has been transported to the...
Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisburg 7-Eleven
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Swatara Township. It happened around 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of Derry St., according to Swatara Township Police. Investigators say two male suspects entered the store,...
A York City police officer is looking to combat youth violence
YORK, Pa. — A York City police officer is hoping to inspire the youth as violence in the city increases. Sydney Bennett grew up in the Baltimore area until she was about 13 years old. She says her mom felt like the city was getting too crowded. “Gangs and...
Perry County man charged with attempted murder after choking victim
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a Perry County man with attempted murder on Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill and choked the victim. Pennsylvania State Police allege that just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, they responded to reports of a domestic incident on South Market Street in Liverpool, Perry County.
Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol building
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting, resisting or...
Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night in Harrisburg. It occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the area of South 14th and Derry streets, according to Harrisburg Police. Officers responding to a shots-fired call found two adult victims suffering from...
Man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man has died at WellSpan York Hospital after crashing a motorcycle that he was operating on Sept. 22 in Lower Chanceford Township. According to the York County Coroner's Office, at 3:57 p.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle as he was headed southbound on Woodbine Road. He was then thrown from the bike and was found by a driver who was passing the scene.
Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl. In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area. The York County...
State Police search Willow Street home where woman went missing in 1984
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — State Police were seen searching a Lancaster County home where a woman went missing nearly 40 years ago. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her Willow Street home on June 5, 1984, according to LNP | LancasterOnline. On Tuesday, several State Police vehicles were...
Pa. family sues Walmart, Jetson Electric Bikes after 2 children die in fire allegedly caused by defective hoverboard
HELLERTOWN, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday against Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes, alleging a hoverboard purchased at the retailer caught fire, destroyed a Pennsylvania home, and killed two children who lived there. The incident occurred in April in Hellertown, Northampton County, according to the...
