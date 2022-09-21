YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man has died at WellSpan York Hospital after crashing a motorcycle that he was operating on Sept. 22 in Lower Chanceford Township. According to the York County Coroner's Office, at 3:57 p.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle as he was headed southbound on Woodbine Road. He was then thrown from the bike and was found by a driver who was passing the scene.

