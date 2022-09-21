Read full article on original website
Cougars win on Senior Night – GDR Sports: Steve Heath
GREENFIELD – Greenfield-Central celebrated its seniors with a decisive 9-0 Hoosier Heritage Conference win over visiting New Castle on Senior Night Tuesday…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out the following link!. https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/09/21/cougars-win-on-senior-night/
G-C wins first county title since 2013 – GDR Sports: Steve Heath
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Until we meet again. At Tuesday’s Hancock County Boys Cross Country Championship, Greenfield-Central left with the upper hand…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out the following link!. https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/09/21/g-c-wins-first-county-title-since-2013/
Greenfield Central beats Yorktown 4-1. Finishes 5-2 in conference matches
The Cougars beat conference opponent Yorktown 4-1 Thursday night. This was the Cougars last conference match of the season, giving them a 5-2 record in the HHC. 1 singles CJ Michalek, 2 singles Chris Long, and 3 singles Matt Hyre swept singles to give the Cougars the win. 2 doubles Alex Michalek and Michael Kwiatkowski played the longest match of the night 7-5, 7-5 to earn the 4th point for the Cougars.The jv team won 9-3. Winners for jv were Eli Conderman, Nolan Frye, Ethan Ortwein, Kasen Jarnecke, Thomas Ryba, Colin Dalton, Jace Bauman, and Liam Flanagan. The team will play their final match of the season against Warren Central on Saturday.
