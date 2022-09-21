The Cougars beat conference opponent Yorktown 4-1 Thursday night. This was the Cougars last conference match of the season, giving them a 5-2 record in the HHC. 1 singles CJ Michalek, 2 singles Chris Long, and 3 singles Matt Hyre swept singles to give the Cougars the win. 2 doubles Alex Michalek and Michael Kwiatkowski played the longest match of the night 7-5, 7-5 to earn the 4th point for the Cougars.The jv team won 9-3. Winners for jv were Eli Conderman, Nolan Frye, Ethan Ortwein, Kasen Jarnecke, Thomas Ryba, Colin Dalton, Jace Bauman, and Liam Flanagan. The team will play their final match of the season against Warren Central on Saturday.

YORKTOWN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO