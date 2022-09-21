Read full article on original website
Lakers Fall to IUP in PSAC West Opener
Indiana, Pa. - Mercyhurst was not able to turn the tide against the Crimson Hawks as they still search for win number one in the rivalry. The Lakers held steady with IUP on the road in the early going, but the Hawks managed to outscore their counterpart 20-9 in the second half to pull away and take the win.
Women's Hockey Dominates St. Anselm at Home
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team finished the opening weekend in convincing fashion defeating Saint Anselm 9-0 to complete the sweep. The Lakers jumped out to an early lead on Friday night but had to wait a little longer on Saturday to open the scoring. Kylee Mahoney won a face and Sara Boucher fought off a few defenders and threw it towards the net. The netminder stopped it but Thea Johansson was there to clean up the rebound for her first collegiate goal.
Men’s Soccer Takes Down UPJ
Johnstown, Pa. - The Lakers took to the road Saturday afternoon for their matchup with the University of Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats, looking to keep their undefeated season alive. They were able to do so thanks to a strong second half in the 4-0 victory. How it Happened. The first half...
Fast Five: Lakers Look to Rebound Against IUP
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football's home opener was a short pit stop before hitting the road for the third time in the first four weeks of the 2022 season. This time around, the Lakers head to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to take on the Crimson Hawks the team's PSAC opener.
Fast Five: Women's Golf Set to Play in Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitational
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Golf team looks to keep things rolling after a runner up finish in their home tournament and placing two in the top-ton at the Michael Corbett Fall Classic hosted by Gannon last weekend. The team is set to travel down to Allegheny College for the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitational on Sunday.
Bidwell Leads Men Cross Country with Top 15 Finish
Rochester, N.Y.—The Mercyhurst Men's Country team was back on the road in Rochester to compete in the Harry F. Anderson Invitational hosted by Roberts Wesleyan. The Lakers finished in eighth place with a score of 188. Alec Bidwell was the top Laker on Saturday as he finished with a...
Mercyhurst (9-0-1, 3-0-0)-VS-Pitt.-Johnstown (1-4-1, 0-2-0)
GOAL by MER-M Becker, Julius Assist by Sumner, Dylan. GOAL by MER-M Cederberg, Erik Assist by Tallada Torres, Jorge. Clock MER-M Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UPJ-M Score Play. 00:00 Derksen, PJ at goalie for Pitt.-Johnstown. 00:00 Gomes, Jonathan at goalie for Mercyhurst. 00:59 Corner kick [00:59].
Women's Cross Country Finishes Ninth In Rochester
Rochester, N.Y.—The Mercyhurst Women's Country team traveled to Rochester to compete in the Harry F. Anderson Invitational hosted by Roberts Wesleyan. The Lakers finished in ninth place with a score of 282. Mikaela Lebaron was the first Laker to come across the line as she turned in a time...
Women's Hockey Opens 2022-23 Season At Home Against St. Anselm
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team opens the 2022-23 schedule this weekend as they host St. Anselm of the NEWHA. This is the first time that the Lakers and Hawks will be facing off in program history. Last season the Hawks went 16-13-3 with a 11-6-3 record in conference play. They had non-conference wins over Maine, Dartmouth, Brown, while also winning two games in the NEWHA playoffs over Saint Michaels and LIU.
Cross Country To Compete at Harry F. Anderson Invite
Erie, PA – The Mercyhurst Cross Country teams travel to Rochester, New York for the Harry F. Anderson Invitational this weekend. Last week the men's team finished 12th at the 2022 National Catholic Invitational. The team finished the 8K with a team score of 317. They raced against 13 other teams in the five mile race. Alec Bidwell successfully crossed the finish line first for Mercyhurst at 27:13.3 Landon Owens finished closed behind Bidwell with a time of 27:30.5. Evan Haemmerle managed to get a time of 27:50.4. The fourth Laker to cross the finish line was Nathan Nelson with a time of 30:35.0. Ryan Cawley finished with a time of 32:44.4.
