Erie, PA – The Mercyhurst Cross Country teams travel to Rochester, New York for the Harry F. Anderson Invitational this weekend. Last week the men's team finished 12th at the 2022 National Catholic Invitational. The team finished the 8K with a team score of 317. They raced against 13 other teams in the five mile race. Alec Bidwell successfully crossed the finish line first for Mercyhurst at 27:13.3 Landon Owens finished closed behind Bidwell with a time of 27:30.5. Evan Haemmerle managed to get a time of 27:50.4. The fourth Laker to cross the finish line was Nathan Nelson with a time of 30:35.0. Ryan Cawley finished with a time of 32:44.4.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO