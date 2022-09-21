ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF buys land for future use

The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility. The property would be used by the Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department....
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal

COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA Fire open house Saturday

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustee candidate forum announced

A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Support for human trafficking survivors

It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Velma Ruth Farlin, 106

Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction

Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We are the wings of love'

COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

