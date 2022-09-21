Read full article on original website
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
Spokane sheriff plans to sweep Camp Hope and send campers away on buses
In a lengthy letter, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich warned the state of his plans to sweep the 600-person Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The camp, located within city limits on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation, has been the center of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF buys land for future use
The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility. The property would be used by the Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal
COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA Fire open house Saturday
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC trustee candidate forum announced
A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County sheriff invites state officials to open their own homes to the homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a scathing letter to the Washington Department of Transportation about the agency's failure to clear a homeless camp from being established on its local property. “Consider this letter notice to WSDOT that I plan to clear this camp...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
Amid Camp Hope crisis, Spokane’s head of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services resigns
As the City of Spokane faces a crisis over the growing Camp Hope and works to establish a new homeless shelter, the head of the department tasked with handling housing issues has resigned after less than three months on the job.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
