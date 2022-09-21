Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Citilink van service takes riders straight to work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Citilink program is underway that will provide assistance for residents getting to and from work. Citilink will partner with Businesses to provide a way for employees to get to work using a van, through a carpool-like system through the Joblink Vanpool Program.
wfft.com
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
WANE-TV
FWCS responds to 3 bus crashes in 2 days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools buses have been involved in three crashes within the last two days. WANE 15 can confirm that at least two of those crashes were not the bus drivers’ fault. The district said the crashes were the result of distracted drivers.
Window-breaking spree in Defiance leaves residents angry, concerned
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A number of residents in Defiance woke up to broken windows and shattered glass Wednesday morning. The Defiance Police Department said at least eight different homes suffered window damage. "We were in bed sleeping, and all of a sudden it was this loud crash," resident Sheryl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Driver, child injured in crash near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near Swinney Park Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before noon at West Washington and West Jefferson boulevards. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on West Washington...
thevillagereporter.com
Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township
Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Garrett Woman injured in rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman was injured in a rollover crash on Monday. Police say Amanda J. Faulkner, 41, of Garrett, was driving eastbound on CR 36 and drove off the road into a ditch. She then over-corrected while getting the car back on the road, causing it to spin and hit the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then rolled over onto its side.
Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
WANE-TV
Hikers walk 22K to support veterans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man fled police in U-Haul truck before crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
Elida man dead after Tuesday morning crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 6:30 a.m., David Jackson, 65, of Elida, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on the interstate when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. Jackson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
wfft.com
Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
Comments / 0