Sept. 24 (UPI) -- An artist based in New York City has been granted the first known registered copyright for artwork made using latent diffusion artificial intelligence. Kris Kashtanova received a copyright for a graphic novel titled Zarya of the Dawn made using the commercial AI art generator Midjourney, according to a statement posted to their Instagram account. The copyright was verified by UPI through public records.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO