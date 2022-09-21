Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CARING: Kindness brings us closer
I’d like to start by again thanking the lovely lady who gave me one of her newly purchased canning jars in the Fourth Street Ace Hardware last week. We had been conversing in the canning supplies aisle and I mentioned wishing they sold the large jars individually or in pairs as well as in cases.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Donations
Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
Coeur d'Alene Press
BINGO: A great night
Last Saturday night the Hayden Senior Center had a great Bingo & Boos night due to the wonderful businesses that supported us through their donations to our Silent Auction. Without the help of the community and businesses we would be unable to provide the support for seniors with meals, games, exercise, art and various other activities.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Field of memories and dreams'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hank and Patsy are back!
Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering will play the roles of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline during "An Evening with Hank and Patsy" at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Lake City Center, 1916 North Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene. The premise — Hank and Patsy get permission to return to Earth...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long
Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Movers & Shakers
Jodi McKenzie recently joined the Keller Williams Realty team in Coeur d’Alene as a licensed realtor and real estate agent. Originally from Montana, she has been living and working in North Idaho in sales and marketing for 30 years. McKenzie started her college education in fine arts at Western Montana College before transferring to NIC, where she obtained her associate degree.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REAWAKENING: Press should have covered it
Last weekend, Sept. 16-17, there was a crowd numbering well north of 4,000 people at Stateline Speedway for an event called The Reawaken America Tour. In those two days we heard from dozens of speakers on a number of topics of great interest to everyone in these troubling times. Most of the speakers you, and a very high percentage of your readers, have likely not heard of. What they had to share was significant, relevant and timely. Here is a list of the most notable speakers who appeared in person right here in little old Post Falls, Idaho: General Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Eric Trump, Peter Navarro, Roger Stone and Patrick Byrne — just to name a few you would recognize.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: Work not woke
Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NORTH IDAHO: Some want to remake it
I find myself slightly perplexed when I hear all the hullabaloo about the Great Replacement Theory. This has happened more than once in the history of America. Ask the Native Americans who once held these lands as their own or the Mexican people who lost 60% of their nation to the borders of the present-day U.S. A more recent example can be seen in Idaho, especially Kootenai County.
