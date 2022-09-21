ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pikecountycourier.com

Greater Pike grants go to 28 area nonprofits

This year’s grants from the Richard L. Snyder Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation total more than $100,000 and will benefit 28 different nonprofit organizations. The grants will be used to sponsor local arts, culture, festivals and events; to maintain and enhance public areas in Milford Borough; and to support public health initiatives and medical research.
MILFORD, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shohola, PA
City
Milford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Milford, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
advertisernewsnorth.com

Borough Council nixes property sales, citing parking preservation needs

The Sussex Borough Council on September 20 turned down three ordinances that were proposed to sell various properties owned by the borough. The council declined to authorized the sale of 23, 27-29, 37 and 39 Mill Street, which Mayor Edward Meyer said was for several parking lots. The council also declined to sell 17 Walling Avenue, and 20 Walling Avenue, which is the parking lot in front of the creamery.
SUSSEX, NJ
nystateofpolitics.com

New York patients rally against prescription drug change

Bronx resident Lily Brown has a chronic thyroid condition. She needs daily medication, but worries a change to a little-known prescription drug program could put her life in danger. "I will not be able to have the money to be able to pay for that medication," she said. "I do...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gait#Volunteers#Human Emotions#Barn Dance#Gait Trc#The Gait Advisory Council#Peter S Europa House#Milford Animal Hospital
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Electricity shake-up impacts New Paltz residents

Town of New Paltz officials are looking to secure flat-rate electricity from any source — green, brown, or black — until a new supplier can be found under the Community-Choice Aggregation (CCA) plan. Under CCA rules, a third-party agent seeks out suppliers and negotiates a flat rate for all residents who don’t opt out of the program. Leaders of the last supplier, Columbia Utilities, tried to pull out of the contract once rates surged on the spot market, and then the company failed to meet credit worthiness requirements, prompting someone at the New York Independent System Operator — a quasi-governmental nonprofit agency — to pull authorization to be a supplier. This granted the leaders of Columbia Utilities what they wanted all along, and results in residents of New Paltz and eight other communities now paying market rates for electricity that is also not generated through 100% green sources.
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY

Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
GOSHEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy