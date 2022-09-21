Town of New Paltz officials are looking to secure flat-rate electricity from any source — green, brown, or black — until a new supplier can be found under the Community-Choice Aggregation (CCA) plan. Under CCA rules, a third-party agent seeks out suppliers and negotiates a flat rate for all residents who don’t opt out of the program. Leaders of the last supplier, Columbia Utilities, tried to pull out of the contract once rates surged on the spot market, and then the company failed to meet credit worthiness requirements, prompting someone at the New York Independent System Operator — a quasi-governmental nonprofit agency — to pull authorization to be a supplier. This granted the leaders of Columbia Utilities what they wanted all along, and results in residents of New Paltz and eight other communities now paying market rates for electricity that is also not generated through 100% green sources.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO