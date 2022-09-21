GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO