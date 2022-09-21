Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
'We are the wings of love'
COEUR d’ALENE — Earl Hollingsworth watched from across the street as the dedication of the "Monument to Peace and Unity” wrapped up on a sunny Friday morning. He liked what he saw and heard. “Pretty cool,” the Rathdrum man said. About 100 people, most of them...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hank and Patsy are back!
Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering will play the roles of Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline during "An Evening with Hank and Patsy" at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Lake City Center, 1916 North Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene. The premise — Hank and Patsy get permission to return to Earth...
inlander.com
I Saw You
GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA Fire open house Saturday
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will open its doors today to the community for the department's annual open house. This year’s Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, 1500 N. 15th St. Kids will be able to try the Junior Combat...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dianna Mary Cook-Hemond, 81
If you imagined that you heard a bunch of barking dogs very early on the morning of September 18, 2022, you were probably hearing the happy dogs welcoming their beloved owner into the gates of heaven. Dinah loved dogs! Over the course of her life, she owned and loved more than a dozen. She’s truly in heaven now, probably handing them all a treat.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Field of memories and dreams'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Summer's sweet swan song
COEUR d’ALENE — As he arranged bonsai trees for the farmers market in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday, “Bonsai Bob” Gray was in a good mood. “You couldn’t ask for better weather,” said the owner of Gray to Green Nursery. “These are the days we live here for.”
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Reader: Breakfast served all day long
Fall is in the air, and it’s not just the weather that is changing. With a heart that dwarfs her freshly baked behemoth cinnamon rolls, Wendy Hansen Franck is hanging up her apron and handing over the keys to her iconic café. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (give or take a few days), new owner Josh Butler takes a hand at pounding out those infamous Hoot Owl Chicken Fried Steaks.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get your kicks
Cooking class buddies gather around Bob Black's 2002 turquoise Thunderbird outside the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center before a Route 66-themed culinary experience Wednesday evening. From left, clockwise: Terri McManus, Susan Jacklin, Cricket Pierce, Teresa Kosel, Linda Pry, Suzy Jolley and Black. Under Black's culinary direction, the groovy crew enjoyed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CARING: Kindness brings us closer
I’d like to start by again thanking the lovely lady who gave me one of her newly purchased canning jars in the Fourth Street Ace Hardware last week. We had been conversing in the canning supplies aisle and I mentioned wishing they sold the large jars individually or in pairs as well as in cases.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins, 84
Lucille “Lu” Ann Collins was born June 22, 1938 in Burbank, Calif., and passed on Sept. 18, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Collins; her siblings: Margaret Collins, Avril Collins, Art Stone; and great-grandson, Cedar Gabriel. She...
inlander.com
Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988
Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Movers & Shakers
Jodi McKenzie recently joined the Keller Williams Realty team in Coeur d’Alene as a licensed realtor and real estate agent. Originally from Montana, she has been living and working in North Idaho in sales and marketing for 30 years. McKenzie started her college education in fine arts at Western Montana College before transferring to NIC, where she obtained her associate degree.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Soroptimists seek nominations for Women of Distinction
Soroptimist (Best for Women) International of Coeur d'Alene is seeking nominations for its annual Women of Distinction Awards. The awards are presented to women whose achievements and dedication to community service set them apart. Soroptimist International is a service group for women that works to better the lives of women...
