ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
Westerly, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Swimming deer spotted in bay is no surprise to wildlife experts

Fall is here, watch for deer. And that goes for boaters, too. The rut will arrive with the falling leaves as summer comes to an end, which means bucks will begin mating. The rut commonly is accompanied by road signs warning drivers about deer, and while motorists on the roads in Jamestown have been trained to keep an eye for deer, the same could go for boaters in the bay.
JAMESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Battle of Rhode Island Association awarded $10,0000 grant

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to the Battle of Rhode Island Association. The funds are allocated for a Master Plan for restoration and maintenance of the Butts Hill Fort, Revolutionary War earthworks begun in 1776, in Portsmouth, RI. The largest Revolutionary War earthwork...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#New England#On This Day In History#Noaa
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
whatsupnewp.com

RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed one West Nile Virus (WNV) isolation from mosquitoes collected on September 7 in North Kingstown. All other 13 pools collected on September 7 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). All 68 pools collected on September 12 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Sept. 19 are pending. Rhode Island’s first human case of WNV was reported by RIDOH Sept. 16. WNV and EEE are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Chowder Company takes top prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream competition

Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week

What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24. 2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends. 3 – Judge rules RI truck...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
JAMESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy