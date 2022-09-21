Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Sun Tracker: Charlestown man snaps picture of sunrise for more than a decade
Every single day for the past 12 to 13 years, he he has captured the sunrise with his cell phone.
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
Jamestown Press
Swimming deer spotted in bay is no surprise to wildlife experts
Fall is here, watch for deer. And that goes for boaters, too. The rut will arrive with the falling leaves as summer comes to an end, which means bucks will begin mating. The rut commonly is accompanied by road signs warning drivers about deer, and while motorists on the roads in Jamestown have been trained to keep an eye for deer, the same could go for boaters in the bay.
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
whatsupnewp.com
Battle of Rhode Island Association awarded $10,0000 grant
The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to the Battle of Rhode Island Association. The funds are allocated for a Master Plan for restoration and maintenance of the Butts Hill Fort, Revolutionary War earthworks begun in 1776, in Portsmouth, RI. The largest Revolutionary War earthwork...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
whatsupnewp.com
RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed one West Nile Virus (WNV) isolation from mosquitoes collected on September 7 in North Kingstown. All other 13 pools collected on September 7 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). All 68 pools collected on September 12 were negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Sept. 19 are pending. Rhode Island’s first human case of WNV was reported by RIDOH Sept. 16. WNV and EEE are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Chowder Company takes top prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream competition
Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
whatsupnewp.com
Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week
What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24. 2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends. 3 – Judge rules RI truck...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
