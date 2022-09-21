Fall is here, watch for deer. And that goes for boaters, too. The rut will arrive with the falling leaves as summer comes to an end, which means bucks will begin mating. The rut commonly is accompanied by road signs warning drivers about deer, and while motorists on the roads in Jamestown have been trained to keep an eye for deer, the same could go for boaters in the bay.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO