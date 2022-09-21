Read full article on original website
BBC
Liverpool's Car Free Day ends in 'disaster'
Liverpool's Car Free Day was ended two hours early after major congestion formed in parts of the city. The Strand was supposed to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in an attempt to encourage drivers to use alternative modes of transport. But it caused traffic jams in other parts...
Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday
The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Norfolk zoo 'overjoyed' at birth of endangered red panda
A red panda cub has been born at a zoo as part of a programme to save the endangered species. Banham Zoological Gardens in Norfolk said the pregnancy was planned and monitored. The species is increasingly under threat due to deforestation and poaching and there are believed to be fewer...
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row
Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
BBC
Morpeth mum's surprise at seeing son carrying the Queen's coffin
The mother of one of the Queen's pallbearers had no idea he would be carrying the late monarch's coffin. David Sanderson, 19, from Morpeth, was one of eight soldiers from the Queen's Company 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, to bear the oak casket in London and Windsor. Carolyn Sanderson said she...
BBC
Archaeologist excited by 'mystery site'
An archaeological dig has uncovered the remains of "unexpected" buildings in the grounds of a country estate. Viviana Caroli, an archaeologist from the National Trust who is leading the work, said the excavations at Attingham Park in Shropshire were "very, very exciting". She described it as a "mystery...
