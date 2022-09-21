Read full article on original website
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
This Is Not The New Chevy Trax After All
Just last week, GM Authority covered spy photos of an interesting new crossover prototype caught undergoing testing in extensive black-and-white camo covers. Originally reported as a prototype for the all-new Chevy Trax, GM Authority has since learned that this vehicle is in fact not the upcoming next-gen Chevy Trax after all.
2023 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
Strange Buick Hatchback Prototype To Be Auctioned At Mecum
Scan through auto auctions long enough, and one’s bound to stumble across some oddity on wheels like this 2002 Buick hatchback prototype. This de-badged hatchback will cross the Mecum auction block next month, giving bidders the opportunity to own an obscure piece of Buick history. At first glance, it’s...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Nashville Corvette Owner Sets Insane World Record for Fastest Mile in Reverse
A Nashville, TN Corvette owner recently set the Guinness World Record for driving the fastest mile ever—in reverse. The driver, Scot Burner, won the title with his 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park track in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In a straight line, Burner said...
Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight
At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
Hennessey Just Unveiled the World’s Fastest and Most Powerful Roadster
Hennessey debuted the Venom F5 roadster. Here are details on its engine specs, speed, the number of planned units, and more. The post Hennessey Just Unveiled the World’s Fastest and Most Powerful Roadster appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production
General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
2023 Chevy Suburban Gets Price Increase In September
The 2023 Chevy Suburban introduces the third model year for the twelfth-generation SUV, debuting a number of important changes over the 2022 model year. Critically, the 2023 Chevy Suburban just received another price increase. The latest price increase was applied to vehicle MSRPs in late September, with the MSRP for...
GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23
GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
