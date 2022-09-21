ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

gmauthority.com

This Is Not The New Chevy Trax After All

Just last week, GM Authority covered spy photos of an interesting new crossover prototype caught undergoing testing in extensive black-and-white camo covers. Originally reported as a prototype for the all-new Chevy Trax, GM Authority has since learned that this vehicle is in fact not the upcoming next-gen Chevy Trax after all.
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 Cadillac XT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
gmauthority.com

Strange Buick Hatchback Prototype To Be Auctioned At Mecum

Scan through auto auctions long enough, and one’s bound to stumble across some oddity on wheels like this 2002 Buick hatchback prototype. This de-badged hatchback will cross the Mecum auction block next month, giving bidders the opportunity to own an obscure piece of Buick history. At first glance, it’s...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era

Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Motorious

Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight

At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
teslarati.com

General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production

General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Suburban Gets Price Increase In September

The 2023 Chevy Suburban introduces the third model year for the twelfth-generation SUV, debuting a number of important changes over the 2022 model year. Critically, the 2023 Chevy Suburban just received another price increase. The latest price increase was applied to vehicle MSRPs in late September, with the MSRP for...
gmauthority.com

GM To Announce Toledo Plant Investment On Friday, September 23

GM will make an announcement regarding an investment in its Toledo Transmission plant to support battery electric vehicle production on Friday, September 23rd, according to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press. On Wednesday, the automaker indicated that the statement will be made as part of a “positive plant...
TOLEDO, OH

