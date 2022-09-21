Read full article on original website
You’ll Regret Overlooking One Of Wyoming’s Most Beautiful Parks
Most of us are familiar with the wagon ruts near Guernsey Wyoming, and Fort Laramie which is in the same area. It's a bit surprising how many people do not know that right across the road from those wagon ruts is what can be considered one of the most beautiful parks in Wyoming. Guernsey State Park.
Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut
We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
Wyoming Ranks 6th Most Empty Place In America
Everywhere else listed in the video below was a region of the United States that is considered "empty." The entire state of Wyoming made the 6th most empty region. THE ENTIRE STATE!. This is not just because of the lack of people but also the lack of infrastructure, including cell...
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
Wyoming: Please Do Not Attempt This Viral TikTok Cooking Challenge
Every week there is a new viral trend on social media. The issue is, some of these can be dangerous. This week, the new viral TikTok trend is the "Sleepy Chicken Challenge", which is marinating chicken in NyQuil or other over-the-counter (OTC), cough syrups and then cooking it. According to...
What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?
Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
Wyoming Shooter Blows Away World Record With 4.4 Mile Shot
How does a shooter even see a target that is 4.4 miles away?. That must be a hell of scope on that rifle. The shot was made right here in Wyoming. We have a new world record. That distance is so far that altitude has to be taken into consideration, plus humidity.
