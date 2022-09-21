Read full article on original website
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
WGME
Hurricane Fiona expected to hit Maine with strong winds, CMP prepares for power outages
Hurricane Fiona is going to have an impact on Maine. Parts of the state could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Power outages are possible. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for most of the state on Friday. Winds will be breezy in the morning, quickly ramping up heading into Friday afternoon.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hurricane Fiona to bring high winds and high surf to Maine
Mainers will see high winds and surf on Saturday as Hurricane Fiona races up the Atlantic Ocean toward Nova Scotia. Southern Maine coastal areas will see winds with gusts up to 45 mph, Stephen Baron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said Friday. Seas will swell 4-7 feet...
wxxinews.org
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
wabi.tv
Fiona Impacts Begin Tonight & Last Into Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Winds continue to increase this evening as Hurricane Fiona continues towards Nova Scotia. Rain & strong winds have already been observed over parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will really ramp up overnight & into Saturday especially over Downeast...
WGME
WGME
Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
WMTW
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
wgan.com
WMTW
WGME
mainepublic.org
newscentermaine.com
