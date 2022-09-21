Exploring what it truly means to be Nimiipuu

Nimiipuu: It’s not just a name, a title or something that appears on paper, Nakia Williamson-Cloud said. It’s a life people carry that’s connected to this land and a big part of who the Nez Perce people are.

The Nez Perce Cultural Resources Program collaborated Tuesday with Washington State University to show materials associated with the 1877 Nez Perce War as a part of the WSU Common Reading Program. “Sharing Nimiipuu Traditional Knowledge on the Plateau Peoples’ Web Portal”: led by Williamson-Cloud, Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources Program director, presented significant artifacts from Nimiipuu, or the Nez Perce Tribe, along with videos created to help share the culture meaning of these objects.

WSU has the unique privilege of viewing a collection of items from the Nez Perce tribe, associate dean of WSU Libraries Trevor Bond said, adding that the stored artifacts from the 1800s include archives, manuscripts, clothes and weapons. Bond said the collection is important because it documents a large piece of the history of the Northwest.