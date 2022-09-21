Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Retired Educators begin new year
North Idaho Retired Educators Association begins the new year at 11:15 a.m. Monday, at MacKenzie River Pizza. "We have read the Coeur d'Alene Press's glowing 'Celebration of Educators' in June. So impressive was that list," said the group's announcement of the meeting. "We would like to invite any and all of those retirees to join us for our first meeting of the year."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lots of loan forgiveness: More than 200K student debtors in Idaho could benefit
Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Arkoosh ready to take on Labrador
Tom Arkoosh believes politics have no place in the office of attorney general. "Once you take the oath, it’s a nonpartisan position. The law is the law," Arkoosh said Friday during an interview at The Press office in Coeur d'Alene. "The job of the attorney general is the objective...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Time to acknowledge those affected by suicide
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services. My thoughts this month have been with Idaho youth in particular, a population for whom the CDC says suicide is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Economic Advisory Council taps Knudtsen
Eve Knudtsen has been appointed by Gov. Brad Little to serve on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council. Idaho Commerce, the state's lead economic development agency, made the announcement Tuesday. Knudtsen will serve as the at-large council member. General counsel for Blue Cross of Idaho Brian Wonderlich and Idaho Falls City...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Smoke season: Becoming a health hazard in Idaho
Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for hazardous air...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Avian influenza sees another surge
Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Fish and Game biologists are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, the suspected cause of which is high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). “We are uncertain of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Support for human trafficking survivors
It's a phrase used to describe a place where ships are protected from war and stormy seas. As of July, Safe Harbor is also the name of a newly formed North Idaho nonprofit that is dedicated to providing resources for those who have experienced the horrors of human trafficking. Its mission is to provide secure housing options, intensive therapeutic services, acute and preventative medical assistance, reintegration resources and community awareness through education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Now podcast Episode 168: Local headlines from 9/21-9/23
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, Hagadone Media Group, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 21-23. Listen...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
Comments / 0