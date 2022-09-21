Read full article on original website
Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut
We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck
Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Wyoming Farmers Could See Millions in Climate Investment From the USDA
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects across the country, including various ones that could impact Wyoming. The projects, part of the USDA's climate-smart commodities partnerships, involve partnering with various groups, including the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Farm Journal, Inc.,...
Wyoming’s Number One Favorite Latino-Led Series Is WHAT?
Wyomingite's number one favorite series with a Latino lead is The Umbrella Academy, report finds. In honor of it being Hispanic Heritage Month, All Home Connections looked into which Latino-led series was most searched in each state. From Love, Victor to The Mandalorian, some of the most popular shows from the past five years have starred Latino actors. In 2021 alone, the on-screen representation of Latino characters increased to nearly 10% across linear and streaming platforms, a 4% increase from 2020.
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?
Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Escaped Child Rapist from Arkansas Prison Believed to be Armed & Dangerous Has Ties to Wyoming
An escaped Arkansas prisoner on the run from authorities is believed to be armed and dangerous, and he has ties to Wyoming. Samuel Hartman escaped from an Arkansas prison while on work duty on August 12, 2022, according to investigators. Hartman was currently serving a life sentence for his admitted...
Wyoming Ranks Lower Than You Might Think In Election Integrity
What about "elections integrity?" That would mean the ability to stop voter fraud. There are those who say that Wyoming has no such issues. But there are those who point to weaknesses in our state's ability to prevent fraud should it occur in the state. The Heritage Foundation has just...
Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers
Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.
