In response to Sharon Kings LTE calling The Press “cowards” for not covering the “Reawaken America Tour” that was held in Post Falls last weekend. The answer is simple as to why this “event “wasn’t covered and that is because The Press is obligated to report actual facts and news. Not a group of conspiracy theorists gathering. If they had covered this, it would have done the community a disservice by spreading “fake news.” I’m sorry Sharon that you are disappointed that your beliefs couldn’t be spread, but I’m grateful that our local newspaper knows what is real news and what is not.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO