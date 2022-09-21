ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustee candidate forum announced

A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Equality for all

COEUR d’ALENE — More than 300 people gathered at the Best Western Plus Coeur d’Alene Inn Saturday night. Young and old. Men and women. Black and white. Liberals and conservatives. But they shared something in common: Standing strong, together, for equality. “There is a struggle between those...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donations

Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KUOW

'Critical race theory' and gender studies take center stage in Spokane

School board elections in Washington are mostly non-partisan, but that hasn’t stopped the polarization that’s infected much of our political system from showing up at their meetings. Soundside headed to Spokane for a recent example, to Northwood Middle School, and a recent board meeting of the Mead School...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Velma Ruth Farlin, 106

Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dean Stephens Marcus, 73

Dean Stephens Marcus passed away unexpectedly from fall-related injuries on Sept. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 2, 1949, Dean grew up in Glendale, Calif., where his family owned Marcus Electric for 40+ years. With his wife, Mary Wright Marcus, Dean moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 1984 and spent over 37 years enjoying life in North Idaho.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories

The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

REAWAKENING TOUR: Not news

In response to Sharon Kings LTE calling The Press “cowards” for not covering the “Reawaken America Tour” that was held in Post Falls last weekend. The answer is simple as to why this “event “wasn’t covered and that is because The Press is obligated to report actual facts and news. Not a group of conspiracy theorists gathering. If they had covered this, it would have done the community a disservice by spreading “fake news.” I’m sorry Sharon that you are disappointed that your beliefs couldn’t be spread, but I’m grateful that our local newspaper knows what is real news and what is not.
POST FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

COMMENTARY: Work not woke

Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gridiron Guesses: Numbers add up closer than you think

Football is a numbers game. Eventually, if you have enough, it’s going to be good for your team. With Coeur d’Alene at 65 players on its roster, compared to 36 for Lakeland, you might expect a lopsided game. Then again, experts don’t often add heart to the equation....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

