Long-time SEL Employee Adina Bielenberg Celebrated as Idaho Women of the Year Honoree
PULLMAN - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ Senior Corporate Director to the President Adina Bielenberg was among the 50 honorees the Idaho Business Review celebrated at its 2022 Women of the Year gala held on Thursday, September 22, in Boise. The Women of the Year award program recognizes “women who are...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC trustee candidate forum announced
A forum featuring candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Schuler Auditorium on the NIC campus in Coeur d’Alene. This in-person event is organized by the Joint Chamber Public Policy Committee, which comprises members...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Equality for all
COEUR d’ALENE — More than 300 people gathered at the Best Western Plus Coeur d’Alene Inn Saturday night. Young and old. Men and women. Black and white. Liberals and conservatives. But they shared something in common: Standing strong, together, for equality. “There is a struggle between those...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Donations
Maj. Adem Orens, deputy director of cadets for the Coeur d'Alene Squadron Civil Air Patrol, right, accepts a $1,000 donation from the Coeur d'Alene Elks Lodge 1254 as patrol seniors and cadets look on. The donated funds are to support Civil Air Patrol training programs of the squadron and search and rescue in Idaho. Pictured, from left: Past Exulted Ruler George Paul Braden Jr., Cadet Commander Nunn, Esteemed Leading Knight Molly Barr and Orens.
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
KUOW
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dean Stephens Marcus, 73
Dean Stephens Marcus passed away unexpectedly from fall-related injuries on Sept. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 2, 1949, Dean grew up in Glendale, Calif., where his family owned Marcus Electric for 40+ years. With his wife, Mary Wright Marcus, Dean moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 1984 and spent over 37 years enjoying life in North Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories
The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
REAWAKENING TOUR: Not news
In response to Sharon Kings LTE calling The Press “cowards” for not covering the “Reawaken America Tour” that was held in Post Falls last weekend. The answer is simple as to why this “event “wasn’t covered and that is because The Press is obligated to report actual facts and news. Not a group of conspiracy theorists gathering. If they had covered this, it would have done the community a disservice by spreading “fake news.” I’m sorry Sharon that you are disappointed that your beliefs couldn’t be spread, but I’m grateful that our local newspaper knows what is real news and what is not.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: Work not woke
Election season is upon us (again) and the air is full of so many claims, accusations and outright lies. For example, just last week a My Turn author accused the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee of wanting to “get rid of public education.” They offered no justification or proof, which is not surprising as the claim is patently false. The KCRCC has a long history of supporting actual education as several of the committeemen have also served as school board trustees; receiving Boardmanship Awards for excellence in the process.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Numbers add up closer than you think
Football is a numbers game. Eventually, if you have enough, it’s going to be good for your team. With Coeur d’Alene at 65 players on its roster, compared to 36 for Lakeland, you might expect a lopsided game. Then again, experts don’t often add heart to the equation....
